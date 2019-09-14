A

‘There is more to life than the market’ – artist SA Vimalanathan on sustaining creativity

Three exhibitions by award-winning artist SA Vimalanathan shed light on the importance of focus, observation, and momentum. We bring you some highlights in this photo essay.

By Madanmohan Rao
14th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 380 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festivaltelecom expomillets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.


0

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath recently hosted a collection of exhibitions by Bengaluru-based artist SA Vimalanathan. The themes of the three exhibitions are so diverse that it almost seems hard to believe they could be the works of a single artist, but Vimalanathan is not one who wants to be typecast in only a single style or form of art.


The three exhibitions focus on city landscapes, Buddha, and urban goddesses, as shown in this photo essay. “The artist is a witness to the growth and chaos of development of a city in transit. These paintings are a record of the ceaseless flux and kinetic energy of urban environments, of the energy of chaos and change,” according to Suresh Jayaram, art historian and curator of the CityLights exhibition.


From Garden City and IT City to today’s urban gridlock, Vimalanathan represents Bengaluru’s “metascape” through a combination of grids and colours capturing aspiration as well as chaos. “It’s a reflection of what I see happening around me, and what is being done to nature,” Vimalanathan explains, in a chat with YourStory.


Thanks to mobile phones and online maps, the way people visualise cities is changing, and this is also captured in some of his paintings. The diversity of urban food is another theme in the works of this prolific artist.


With art degrees from Bangalore University and Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Vimalanathan has lived in Dubai and India, and worked with a range of materials including textiles. This layered approach is reflected in his works on the Buddha, with multiple decorative levels of textiles on top of canvas. The serenity of these paintings is in stark contrast to the loud urban dystopia of his other works.


A third series of paintings is themed on urban goddesses. Vimalanathan explains that these artworks represent the power and beauty of contemporary women. They are combined with the iconography of birds and animals that represent beauty, power and knowledge, such as owls and peacocks.


Some of the paintings take almost a month to complete, Vimalanathan says. “Just as we as humans change throughout our lives, so also my art changes,” he explains. He advises aspiring artists to stay focused and keep working hard in order to be successful. They should develop their own styles and not be swayed by others’ opinions or styles.


Vimalanathan’s artworks are priced from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Though some artists may feel that the art market is in a slump due to the current economic downturn, they must continue to paint and create, he urges.


“There is more to life than the market,” Vimalanathan explains. “Art is like treasure. You must keep up with your creative energy, and maintain the momentum,” he signs off.


Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and see how to tap the full range of your creative sides?


1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
17
14
18
15
16b
19a
21

SA Vimalanathan

Got a creative photograph to share? Email us at PhotoSparks@YourStory.com!


See also the YourStory pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,’ accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

[PhotoSparks] How this startup investor also curates art at Hyderabad’s reputed Shrishti Galler...


  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Madanmohan Rao
    Madanmohan Rao is research director at YourStory Media and editor of five book series (http://amzn.to/NpHAoE). His interests include creativity, innovation, knowledge management, and digital media. Madan is also a DJ and writer on world music and jazz. He can be followed on Twitter at @MadanRao

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    Zomato launches video streaming service to take on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar

    Rashi Varshney

    [Startup Bharat] After making $200 in a night from Facebook ads, this entrepreneur transformed his loss-making business and generated $1M revenue

    Sindhu Kashyap

    Now parents, schools can keep track of children with SkoolSmart’s RFID-based ID cards

    Ayesha Roy

    Zomato suspends its unlimited 'Infinity Dining' programme

    Debolina Biswas
    Daily Capsule
    How PSEs are powering startup growth; LendingKart’s Mukul Sachan resigns
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    WATCH: The week that was - from Chetan Maini's bet on battery swap tech to Yulu's shared mobility and customer engagement platform Narvar

    Vishal Krishna

    PayPal cautious about future of Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency

    Press Trust of India

    [Jobs Roundup] Get into management consulting with these job openings

    Swethavimala.M

    Best of Weekender: Actor Ragini Khanna, cheddar cheese and meat jerky in the Land of the Midnight Sun

    Asha Chowdary

    [Weekly Funding Roundup] Startups raise $251.8M; CCPIB invests $115M in Delhivery

    Sameer Ranjan

    Meet 5 startups disrupting logistics with pickup and drop services

    Rashi Varshney

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Sun Sep 15 2019

    iTEC Hackathon 2019

    Bengaluru
    Mon Sep 16 2019

    The Oman E-Commerce Conference

    Oman
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    VIT Hack

    Vellore
    Sat Sep 21 2019

    Emerging Tech Conclave 2019

    Chennai