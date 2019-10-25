Gurugram-based creative agency Blue Vector has acquired ContentNinja, an inbound-marketing firm that specialises in deep-tech enterprises in India and the US.





Blue Vector- ContentNinja team

According to a press statement, the acquisition comes as part of Blue Vector’s vision to create a robust ecosystem of tactical enterprises that can service clients with across-the-board brand-building solutions.





Commenting on the acquisition, Piyush Kedia, Founder and CEO of Blue Vector, said,





“I have known the ContentNinja team for about four years now and have cultivated a great relationship with them over the years. We have helped each other grow as companies and individuals, and established trust and acknowledgment around how we want to partner. ContentNinja has taken the time to nurture specialised content capabilities that we at Blue Vector noticed, especially since they perfectly complement our crazy-creative DNA.”

ContentNinja will continue operating with their native banner under the leadership of founders Shriya Garg and Mayank Gulati. Shriya said,





“I am extremely delighted to be joining forces with Blue Vector. Culturally, we are perfectly aligned as a young, diverse, and industrious bunch, and I see a lot of cross-pollination of skills and creativity happening between us.”

ContentNinja has built a solid footing in the content industry with its strength in working with emerging technologies like Big Data, AI, 5G, and Blockchain, among others. Its clientele includes ITC Infotech, Aviva Insurance, and Axis Bank in India and tech companies like Paravision and Provana in the US. The company has also created inroads in the BFSI sector and is a Certified HubSpot Partner.





Blue Vector, founded in 2016 by Piyush, offers solutions for social media marketing, branding, identity design, and video and print design, among others. As of 2018, the company had served over 100 clients in the automobile, food and beverage, media, real estate, and travel and hospitality sectors.





(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)







