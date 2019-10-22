MeitY launches startup hub; Story of one of India’s largest podcast platforms

MeitY Startup Hub (MSH), a platform to connect the startup ecosystem, has been formally inaugurated by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Communications and Law & Justice at the MeitY Startup Summit 2019.





Selected as one of the Tech30 companies by YourStory at TechSparks 2019, Hubhopper was founded by Gautam Raj Anand to “re-construct the previously broken audio content creator process in the country” by attempting to grow the creator industry, democratise creation, and give everyone and anyone a voice.

DPIIT is in the process of setting up a mechanism to handhold investors and help them set up their facilities in India. The proposal is being sent to the Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal for approval, following which it will set up an investment promotion and facilitation agency 'Invest India', which will be funded by the DPIIT.

Ashish Aggarwal, Principal, Grishin Robotics

For close to a decade now, Ashish Aggarwal has been working in Silicon Valley. A Principal at Grishin Robotics, an early-stage VC firm based out of San Francisco, Ashish has had a diverse career in engineering, marketing, and technology. In a conversation with YourStory, Ashish talks about how he grew up playing computer games in Hisar and went on to succeed as a techie, entrepreneur, and investor in the Valley.

Pravinkumar Bhandari, Chief Business Offier, ePaisa

Mumbai-based startup ePaisa began with a POS payments solution for offline merchants but is now rolling out new products for small businesses of all types. Here’s how it plans to sign up 100,000 small merchants in two years.

Manoj Pachauri in one of the events as a speaker

Manoj Pachauri started Noida-based Socio Story as a community platform for people, stories, and ideas that create a social impact. The organisation helps NGOs and individuals work on their ideas and scale their plans.

The festive season brings plenty of opportunity for small- and medium-sized businesses to amplify their sales. And these financing platforms are here to help them with working capital to stock up easily to meet the increased demand.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said she will prepare a blueprint for international companies that are looking beyond China to make India as their preferred investment destination. She said industry leaders who are contemplating getting their businesses out of China are "definitely considering India as the pitch".





