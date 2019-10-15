A

RPA startup UiPath acquires StepShot, adds process documentation to its platform

With this acquisition, RPA startup UiPath can help its customers rapidly advance from discovering and planning new automation projects to successfully implementing them.

By Sujata Sangwan
15th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

UiPath, a US-based robotic process automation company with its development centre in India announced the acquisition of StepShot, a provider of process documentation software.


Daniel Dines, UiPath Co-founder and CEO, said,

 

“We work closely with customers to build automation strategies that transform their business. Yet there is still huge untapped value in making the documentation process into an easier, more effective solution. The acquisition of StepShot immediately helps us solve that for our customers.”

Together, UiPath and StepShot will try to accelerate customers’ automation journeys by enabling them to quickly and easily record, document, and share processes as well as automate key steps in robot creation. 


UiPath
Also Read

UiPath India to train 5 lakh students in robotic process automation

 

In April 2019, UiPath closed its Series D investment round of $568 million at a post-money valuation of $7 billion, from investors like Coatue, Dragoneer, Wellington, Sands Capital, Accel, CapitalG, Sequoia, IVP, and Madrona Venture Group.


Earlier in March, it unveiled an ambitious goal of training over five lakh students in India in RPA over the next three years.

 

The startup claims to be the first among leading RPA vendors to offer such capabilities built directly into its platform. This is a key differentiator as enterprises seek to successfully implement and expand their RPA deployments for a broad spectrum of well-defined and undefined processes.

 

Building on this acquisition and the ProcessGold acquisition earlier this October, UiPath has introduced the UiPath Explorer product family. The UiPath Explorer family is designed to simplify process understanding.


It makes it easy it to identify, document, analyse, and prioritise processes, with a unique ability to understand both front-line and back-line operations, through scientific and visual analysis, the company said in a release.

 

StepShot CEO and Co-founder Sasha Reminnyi said,

 

“I am extremely proud of what we have built at StepShot, and bringing those capabilities together with UiPath’s best-in-class RPA capabilities will materially benefit enterprises globally by helping them more easily achieve their automation goals and improve time to ROI.” 



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Fundamentals of robotic process automation (RPA)


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Flipkart to sell meat and vegetables with new entity FarmerMart

Sameer Ranjan

TechSparks 2019: Your social media could make or break your funding attempts, Kunal Shah of Cred tells startups

Rashi Varshney

Meet the 10 Indian startups shortlisted for Google’s Launchpad Accelerator programme

Sutrishna Ghosh

[The Turning Point] How Blowhorn founders took inspiration from Uber and Ola to start up in the logistics space

Sampath Putrevu
Daily Capsule
Kalyan Krishnamurthy’s dream is to take Flipkart to ‘a real exit’ (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Muse Dot Media raises $1M, will expand to Mumbai and Bengaluru

Sujata Sangwan

Flipkart launches original video content on its platform

Thimmaya Poojary

Sachin Bansal’s investment arm BACQ renamed as Navi Technologies

Thimmaya Poojary

Flipkart to sell meat and vegetables with new entity FarmerMart

Sameer Ranjan

Celebrate #ThePowerofOpportunity with ACCA and fast track your career in the world of finance

Team YS

AI can solve problems of healthcare access, improve outcomes in remote areas: Deepak Visweswariah, Senior VP and MD, NetApp

Team YS

Expect Paytm Mall biz to break even in a year: Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Press Trust of India

‘An IPO is not the end but actually the beginning’ – 50 quotes from India’s No.1 startup conference, TechSparks 2019

Madanmohan Rao

TechSparks 2019: How focusing on people, processes, and tech can help startups scale at breakneck speed

Sampath Putrevu

[Tech 30] This spacetech startup by former ISRO scientists can put small satellites in orbit within a week

Krishna Reddy

TechSparks 2019: Knowledge comes with experience, says Furlenco Founder

Roshni Balaji

TechSparks 2019: The growth of spacetech in India and the fuel for its future

Krishna Reddy

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore