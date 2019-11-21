[Funding alert] San Francisco-based CasaOne raises $16M in Series B round led by Accel

With this round of funding, CasaOne plans to further invest in building technology team in India, as well as, look to expand to London in 2020.

By Tarush Bhalla
22nd Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

CasaOne, the San Francisco-headquartered furniture rental startup, on Friday said that it has raised $16 million in Series B round of financing led by Accel. The investment round also saw participation from existing investor JLL Spark, Freestyle Capital, NextWorld Capital, and Array Ventures.


New investors who invested in the round include Quiet Capital, WeWork, and a few prominent angel investors including Lydia Jett from Softbank’s Vision Fund.


According to the company, the funds raised will help CasaOne expand to newer geographies, hiring technology and engineering talent, and expand into adjacent product categories.


Casaone

Founders of Casaone: Madhusudan Kagwad and Shashank PS

Also Read

[Funding alert] Tech platform Do Your Thng (DYT) raises $150K from angel investors


CasaOne also plans to further double down on engineering and market expansion with the funds raised. The company also plans to launch in London, in the first-quarter of 2020, as its first international market.

 

Launched in 2017, CasaOne is a furniture rental solution that aims to eliminate points of friction that comes with sourcing, designing, set-up and maintenance of furniture, furnishings, and equipment, either at a residence or an office.


With increased demand from businesses, the startup launched BureauOne in May 2019, to cater to fast-growing companies, mid-market firms, and enterprises to convert their FF&E (Furniture, Fixtures, and Equipment) into a utility.

 

Speaking on the startup, Shashank PS, Founder and CEO of CasaOne, said,


“At CasaOne and BureauOne, we are building technology for real-time inventory, supply chain, and large format logistics for the old school furniture and logistics industries. This helps us deliver best-in-class SLAs to our customer. Our goal will always be to place our customers front and centre by offering a wider selection of furniture, higher flexibility, and better pricing coupled with a turnkey solution.”


Shashank added that the backing and expertise of its financial and strategic investors will help the startup execute its vision even more rapidly and broadly – in a category that previously hasn’t seen much innovation.


Casaone

The team at Casaone

Subrata Mitra, Partner at Accel, added,


“CasaOne and BureauOne’s turn-key solution enables businesses to be nimble about their furniture/FF&E requirements in their office spaces. As CasaOne has grown rapidly, the company has been able to respond quickly to the growing need for on-demand furniture in commercial real estate. Shashank and the rest of the team continue to build a great company in this space, and we're excited to lead another round of investment at CasaOne and BureauOne."  


Apart from a selection of furniture, furnishings, décor, and equipment for homes and offices, the platform also offers 3D visualisations and space-planning expertise; white-glove assembly, delivery, and onsite installation; flexible monthly plans and easy upgrades; as well as; furniture protection and maintenance.


Mihir Shah, Co-CEO, JLL Technologies, said,


“CasaOne with the introduction of BureauOne earlier this year, it brings new flexibility, speed, and convenience to office landlords and tenants in commercial real estate. Businesses can furnish office spaces in a matter of days instead of waiting for weeks or months. We’re excited to continue our partnership as CasaOne and BureauOne scale and expand to new markets.”


Today, CasaOne operates out of six markets - Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Washington, DC.



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

From a Gurugram flat to Y Combinator: why customers of furniture rental startup CityFurnish are...


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The story of how 45 entrepreneurs pooled together Rs 2,000 Cr to launch a tech university and make India future-ready

Athira Nair

How the Virat Kohli brand helped this innerwear company hit Rs 40 Cr ARR in just a few months

Vishal Krishna

How Zoho is enabling SP Robotic streamline their internal processes seamlessly

Team YS

How 3 engineers scaled their Rs 23,000 dorm-room idea to a Rs 1.2 Cr startup

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
Why investors are cautious about backing startups (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

With the Visa Everywhere Initiative (VEI), Indian fintech companies can win up to Rs 35,00,000 and shape the future of commerce

Jerlin Justus

How Zoho is enabling SP Robotic streamline their internal processes seamlessly

Team YS

From service to strategy: DesignUp 2019 frames opportunities for design leaders in business

Madanmohan Rao

How Zostel pivoted from a hostel for backpackers to the OTA segment

Rashi Varshney

Why investors are cautious about backing startups (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS

[App Fridays] This Kapil Dev-backed taxi app lets you book free rides by watching ad videos

Sohini Mitter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore