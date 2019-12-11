[Funding alert] Sunil Gavaskar invests in board games startup Binca Games

Along with the funding, Binca Games also announced the launch of a new game called Qwicket, a quick cricket card game, suitable for children and adults alike.

By Sujata Sangwan
11th Dec 2019
Binca Games, a Mumbai-based board games startup, on Wednesday announced that cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has bought a stake in the company for an undisclosed sum. 


Along with the funding, Binca Games also announced the launch of its newest game, Qwicket, a quick cricket card game suitable for children and adults alike. This is Binca Games’ fifth game in the market and adds to a list of other games including Fletter, Fletter Fuse, WhiteWashers, and Spill


Speaking on the occasion of the launch of Qwicket, Sunil Gavaskar said, 


“While my first love is of course cricket, spending quality time with my loved ones is most precious. I’m excited to be a part of Binca Games now and hope that we can bring back the love for board games in this addictive digital world.” 
Binca Games

L-R: Sahil Wadhwa, Sunil Gavaskar and Rubianca Wadhwa

Qwicket is a cricket card game, which can be played within 10 minutes with just two players. Being a card game, the startup said it is perfect to carry along and can be played anywhere and everywhere. Like the real game, it requires strategy, a good reading of your opponent, quick decision-making, and a touch of luck, the company added. 


Qwicket is available across India on Amazon and close to 200 stores across major cities in India.


Rubianca Wadhwa, Co-founder and Creative Head, Binca Games, added,


“We have an interesting repertoire of games at Binca that includes word games, bluffing games, and drinking games. We’re most excited to be launching our first cricket game with the legend on board because cricket is more than just a game in India, it’s a religion.” 


Founded in 2014 by husband-wife duo Rubianca and Sahil Wadhwa, Binca Games boasts of a diverse mix of exciting games that are available across India and some parts of the UK


With this new association with Sunil Gavaskar, the startup aims to introduce 10 more games in the next two years, and grow its business by 200 percent


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


