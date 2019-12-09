The secret of getting ahead is getting started – your startup fix for the week

In this edition of Daily Capsule, we talk about why 'The secret of getting ahead is getting started' and showcase startups who are building solutions for India-centric grass root level problems across healthcare, education inclusion, financial inclusion, clean energy, and agriculture.

By Team YS
9th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

“The secret of getting ahead is getting started. The secret of getting started is breaking your complex overwhelming tasks into smaller manageable tasks, and then starting on the first one,” said Mark Twain, Humorist and Author.


And that's what Rushikesh Bhandari and Kanchan Bhandari did in 2017 with The Purchase House. Based in Nashik, the startup is bootstrapped with the founders’ personal savings of Rs 20 lakh. 


Today, it claims to have listed 4,000 industrial products worth Rs 130 crore and have sold products worth Rs 31 crore, and have served over 3,000 SMEs. The Purchase House also provides value-added services like coordinating logistics and placement during the transaction process with the consent of buyer and seller.


Purchase House


We've a bouquet of startup stories to inspire you this Monday!


Daalchini is bringing home-cooked meals to the table


Delhi NCR-based Daalchini provides instant, affordable, and healthy home-cooked meals to corporate professionals through IoT-enabled vending machines. Starting with two smart vending machines back in April 2018, it has now set up over 140 machines in office spaces, hospitals, hostels, etc., across the city to provide healthy and affordable home-food instantly.


Prerna Kalra, Co-founder, Daalchini


Agro2o's automated farming device helps you grow veggies indoors


Delhi-based startup Agro2o is marrying hydroponics (soilless farming) and automation to bring a cool new gadget and a whole lot of good vibes to millennial households.


Agro2o


How this Mumbai startup sold 8 tonnes of tea in just 12 months


The Good Life Company, founded by Bhuman Dani and Shariq Ashraf, is filling the gap in the Indian speciality tea and coffee market. The brand is already present in India and the UAE, and soon plans to expand to the UK and EU markets. 


The Good Life Company


This healthtech startup is helping doctors organise medical records


Focussing on healthcare informatics, Inforich Technologies has developed a platform to configure the records system per the doctor’s workflow.


Inforich Technologies


How a small-town boy from Bihar penned a million-dollar success story


Syed Arshad launched BlueRose in 2015 and managed revenue of Rs 20,000 in the first year. What sets BlueRose apart from its competition, according to Arshad, is the fact that they charge “much less” than the others." In its fifth year of operations, the company is set to clock $1 million in revenue. 


BlueRose


From a lawyer services network, this startup became a healthtech platform


Based out of Gurugram, Plunes is an AI-driven startup that not only assists users in securing appointments and online consultations but also curates professionals and prices of procedures, tests, and medicines.


Plunes


An Uber for logistics, Hong Kong’s first unicorn Lalamove enters India


With $461.5 million in funding and over a billion dollars in valuation, Lalamove is entering India after making a mark in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.


Lalamove


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Bengaluru-based SaaS startup EagleOwl is using the cloud to make restaurant management a piece of cake

Vishal Krishna

Now in India, US-based startup ELSA uses AI and NLP to help people improve their English

Thimmaya Poojary

How this farmer’s son built an agritech startup to bring business and scale to agriculture in rural India

Sindhu Kashyaap

How Noida startup Advisorymandi is taking stock broking to Tier II and III towns

Team YS
Daily Capsule
The secret of getting ahead is getting started – your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How Bengaluru-based SaaS startup EagleOwl is using the cloud to make restaurant management a piece of cake

Vishal Krishna

Now in India, US-based startup ELSA uses AI and NLP to help people improve their English

Thimmaya Poojary

How this farmer’s son built an agritech startup to bring business and scale to agriculture in rural India

Sindhu Kashyaap

How this engineer from Chennai built AWS’ ML practice while nursing jet lag in India

Vishal Krishna

How Noida startup Advisorymandi is taking stock broking to Tier II and III towns

Team YS

Meet the four startups that were part of Maersk OceanPro’s second cohort and find out what they do

Sampath Putrevu

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore