The secret of getting ahead is getting started – your startup fix for the week

And that's what Rushikesh Bhandari and Kanchan Bhandari did in 2017 with The Purchase House. Based in Nashik, the startup is bootstrapped with the founders’ personal savings of Rs 20 lakh.





Today, it claims to have listed 4,000 industrial products worth Rs 130 crore and have sold products worth Rs 31 crore, and have served over 3,000 SMEs. The Purchase House also provides value-added services like coordinating logistics and placement during the transaction process with the consent of buyer and seller.









Daalchini is bringing home-cooked meals to the table





Delhi NCR-based Daalchini provides instant, affordable, and healthy home-cooked meals to corporate professionals through IoT-enabled vending machines. Starting with two smart vending machines back in April 2018, it has now set up over 140 machines in office spaces, hospitals, hostels, etc., across the city to provide healthy and affordable home-food instantly.









Agro2o's automated farming device helps you grow veggies indoors





Delhi-based startup Agro2o is marrying hydroponics (soilless farming) and automation to bring a cool new gadget and a whole lot of good vibes to millennial households.









How this Mumbai startup sold 8 tonnes of tea in just 12 months





The Good Life Company, founded by Bhuman Dani and Shariq Ashraf, is filling the gap in the Indian speciality tea and coffee market. The brand is already present in India and the UAE, and soon plans to expand to the UK and EU markets.









This healthtech startup is helping doctors organise medical records





Focussing on healthcare informatics, Inforich Technologies has developed a platform to configure the records system per the doctor’s workflow.









How a small-town boy from Bihar penned a million-dollar success story





Syed Arshad launched BlueRose in 2015 and managed revenue of Rs 20,000 in the first year. What sets BlueRose apart from its competition, according to Arshad, is the fact that they charge “much less” than the others." In its fifth year of operations, the company is set to clock $1 million in revenue.









From a lawyer services network, this startup became a healthtech platform





Based out of Gurugram, Plunes is an AI-driven startup that not only assists users in securing appointments and online consultations but also curates professionals and prices of procedures, tests, and medicines.









An Uber for logistics, Hong Kong’s first unicorn Lalamove enters India





With $461.5 million in funding and over a billion dollars in valuation, Lalamove is entering India after making a mark in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.









