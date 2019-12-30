Here's to moving forward - your startup fix for the week

A famous English author once said, “Never look back or you'll fall down the stairs.” As simple the sentence and it’s meaning might be, but looking back and learning from it holds true in today’s world.





This English author is none other than Rudyard Kipling. Born on December 30, 1865, in Mumbai, almost everyone grew up reading Kipling’s books, especially, The Jungle Book. The Nobel Award winner also said, “We have forty million reasons for failure, but not a single excuse.”





While entrepreneurs and founders get dejected when a product or startup fails, it still isn’t late to start up again.





One such story is of Shekar Gaonkar and Nilendu Maiti. The duo left well-paying corporate jobs to start Petcart, a holistic pet care solutions startup in 2016. Nestled in Bengaluru, Petcart Nest is a one-of-its-kind pet resort, that serves as a getaway for animals and as an overnight lodging and daycare centre. Now, the startup is all set to expand beyond Bengaluru and clock in Rs 1.5 crore revenue by the end of 2019.





For more inspiration, we have a few startup stories to boost your Monday.

Mad Influence team

Delhi-based influencer marketing startup MAD Influence is already working with the likes of Alibaba, Hotstar, and ALTBalaji, to name a few biggies. It provides brands with solutions to market their products or services through influencers.





The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has shortlisted 16 startups for a demo day to solve its various core challenges. This is being done in collaboration with Startup India. The Startup India CRPF Grand Challenge looks to tap into the expertise of startups to come out with an innovative solution to address its various security challenges.





The team at poshaQ

poshaQ offers services such as automated cataloguing, fashion insights, and a styling recommendation system to retail companies that wish to deploy AI, Big data, and analytics to solve specific issues in online design and fashion.





The Curryful team (L-R): Operations Manager Vishal Goyal, and co-founders Rakesh Sasidharan, Roshini Joseph, and Ben Mathew.

While today ‘Swiggying’ or Dunzoing’ has become commonplace, ghar ka khaana still holds a special place and charm for many. And that is what Ben Mathew, Rakesh Sasidharan, and Roshni Joseph wanted to give to consumers, which led them to start Curryful in Mumbai in 2018.





From left: Prasanth, Guruprasad, Sikandar, Chaiintanyaa

Bengaluru-based QuizNext is a gamified practice edtech platform that engages and motivates students to practice more by using the game elements, thereby making exams stress-free. The startup provides customised gaming-based practice sessions using AI for students in the K-12 segment.





[LtoR] Ruchir Punjabi, and Mathew Mazhuvanchery, Co-Founders of Distributed Energy

The Indian government has set a goal of 40 GW of solar rooftop by 2022, and by most accounts, only 10 percent of that has been done right now. With the credit squeeze in most economies and financing, Distributed Energy claims to be well placed to fill the gap.





Chennai-based Boonbox is a logistics startup that is focussing on consumers living in towns and villages with a population of 30,000 and below, and is also reaching those who live in locations without a proper address or pincode.





