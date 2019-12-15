How India’s top cycle brand also supports arts: Serendipity Arts Festival 2019 kicks off in Goa

Holiday season has kicked off in Goa, but the artists in this annual exhibition are hard at work pushing the frontiers of creativity.

By Madanmohan Rao
15th Dec 2019
Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 415 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festivaltelecom expomillets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.


0

The fourth edition of the Serendipity Arts Festival (SAF) kicks off this weekend in Panaji, Goa. The nine-day festival covers the visual, performing and culinary arts, as well as film, literature, and fashion.


See our earlier interview with Smriti Rajgarhia, Director, Serendipity Arts Foundation, as well as curator insights. The exhibits span more than 15 venues, and the inaugural ceremony was held last night at the old Goa Institute of Management (formerly called Santa Casa da Misericórdia, or the Holy House of Charity).


The opening speech was delivered by Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman of Hero Enterprises; he is also founder and chief patron of Serendipity Arts Trust. The story of the group is captured in the forthcoming book, The Making of Hero: Four Brothers, Two Wheels and a Revolution that Shaped India.


Founded by four brothers who migrated to India during partition, the company became the world’s largest bicycle maker in 1986 and the world’s largest motorcycle maker in 2001. “Staying ahead is harder than getting ahead,” said Sunil, explaining the key role played by company’s culture in its success.


The company has supported the Serendipity Arts Festival for four years, and has a special focus this year on inclusion, accessibility, and experiential immersion. This includes wheelchair access, sign language interpreters, and Braille catalogues, Sunil emphasised.


From artists to academics, the festival includes panels and workshops as well. Goa’s Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, affirmed that the state would continue to support SAF “forever,” to resounding applause.


Goa has also hosted the third edition of the Affordable Art Festival and 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India. In addition to being known for “sea, sun and sand,” Goa has hosted the Goa Startup and Innovation Day.


In this photo essay, we feature artworks from the GIM exhibitions such as The Goa Familia Project, Counter-Culture, Shadow Play, and Look, Stranger! Subsequent editions of PhotoSparks will share more highlights along with artist and curator insights.


Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and get inspired by art at scale?


Got a creative photograph to share? Email us at PhotoSparks@YourStory.com!


See also the YourStory pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,’ accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.

Authors
Madanmohan Rao
Madanmohan Rao is research director at YourStory Media and editor of five book series (http://amzn.to/NpHAoE). His interests include creativity, innovation, knowledge management, and digital media. Madan is also a DJ and writer on world music and jazz. He can be followed on Twitter at @MadanRao

