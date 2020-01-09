[Funding alert] FabAlley raises Rs 8 Cr venture debt from Trifecta Capital

The company said it plans to deploy the fresh round of funding to further fuel the offline expansion of its brands

By Press Trust of India
9th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

High Street Essentials (HSE), the parent company of FabAlley and Indya, on Thursday said it has raised Rs 8 crore in venture debt from Trifecta Capital.


Noida-based HSE was started in 2012 by two childhood friends Shivani Poddar and Tanvi Malik with fast fashion brand, FabAlley. In 2016, the duo launched Indya, an ethnic-fusion brand, in response to the growing demand for contemporary Indian wear. 


In FY20, HSE scaled up its retail footprint with 10 new Indya stores and five FabAlley stores, along with expanding both brands to over 350 shop-in-shops across the country, a statement said.


"The company plans to deploy the fresh round of funding to further fuel the offline expansion of its brands," it added.
funding
Also Read

How two childhood friends bring inclusivity to fashion with their startup, High Street Essentials


This is the second round of debt infusion by Trifecta into the company, a statement said. HSE had raised its first venture debt round of Rs 5 crore from Trifecta Capital in January 2018, it added. The company had raised Rs 60 crore in Series B funding from SAIF Partners in December 2018.


As we scale both our offline and online presence, while incubating new offerings and brands in complementary spaces, it is imperative that we upgrade our infrastructure and working capital simultaneously," HSE Co-founder Tanvi Malik said.


She added that in the next 12-18 months, HSE plans to grow its retail presence by increasing its exclusive brand stores' count to 50 and doubling shop-in-shops to more than 650.


"The capital expenditure required to fund this growth is best done through debt, since it reduces the cost of capital and improves return on equity," HSE co-founder Shivani Poddar said.


HSE recently announced its FY19 results, and reported a net revenue of Rs 90.2 crore and profit of Rs 1.3 crore.


The company said it is on track to close FY20 at a growth of 75 percent over FY19, with EBITDA and PAT-level profitability.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


Also Read

[Funding alert] Bounce raises Rs 692.39 Cr as a part of Series D round led by B Capital, Accel


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] Starting with Rs 20,000 in his pocket, this 24-year-old’s startup is now making Rs 2.2 Cr, and has clients like OYO and NIIT

Debolina Biswas

MDR waiver: RBI may have to shell out Rs 1,800 Cr to banks

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Bounce raises Rs 692.39 Cr as a part of Series D round led by B Capital, Accel

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Rage Coffee gets funding from TV actor Rannvijay Singh, Refex Capital, Keiretsu Forum, others

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
Here's why Mukesh Ambani is excited about offline-to-online commerce (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Edtech unicorn BYJU’S secures $200M from Tiger Global at $8B valuation

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] News Corp, group firm REA invest another $70M in Elara Technologies

Press Trust of India

How to start a real estate business with zero investment

Venkata Ramana

CES 2020: Mark Cuban's message to entrepreneurs - learn, invest in AI or risk becoming a dinosaur

Tenzin Pema

Amazon India begins the year on a plastic-free note, eliminates single-use plastic

Debolina Biswas

India needs 6.3pc labour productivity growth to attain 8pc hike in GDP: Ind-Ra

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore