[Funding alert] HRtech startup Zimyo raises undisclosed funding from Yatra Angel Network

The startup plans to utilise the funds to further develop its product offerings and to scale into multiple diversified platforms.

By Tarush Bhalla
13th Jan 2020
Zimyo, an HRtech startup, on Monday said that it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Yatra Angel Network. The round also saw participation from fintech veterans Abhishant Pant; Navin Surya (Chairman Emeritus, Payments Council of India); Madhusunandan R (Founder of YAP); Jose Thattil (Founder of Phi Commerce); Tejasvi Mohanram (Founder of RupeePower); Paijat Garg; and Chiranth Patil (Founder of Riskcovry), among others.


Seed Funding
The startup plans to utilise the funds to further develop its product offerings, and to scale into multiple diversified platforms. Post this round, Zimyo is also looking to penetrate the global markets and expand its technology platform, it said in a statement.


Started in 2017, currently, Zimyo provides HR SaaS solution for startups, small, and medium businesses that ensures secure and easy management of HR activities for an organisation.


Further, the solution helps in automating everyday HR processes with integrated solutions, ensuring the staff is spending more time on issues that need personal intervention.


The solution also claims to provide workflows which are generated and monitored by HRMS systems, to reduce waste of resources and help in better usage of employee hours.


Based on rich employment data that goes beyond just bank statements, the platform also plans to offer this as an alternative data for credit assessment undertaken by digital lenders and NBFCs.


Speaking on the product, Ajay Kadyan, Co-Founder, Zimyo, said,


I believe that the future of HR has arrived, and HR needs to be a function that takes the lead in understanding what makes people engaged, what cultures drive the most productive workplaces, and what equations enable a true merging of human capability with technology. The need for a digital transformation from operating in a traditional cocoon is no longer an option. The sooner the shift happens, the higher the chances of survival.”


Currently, Zimyo is incubated at IAMAI Mobile 10x Gurgaon Hub, and was also a part of JioGenNext’s Basecamp, a four-week-long mentoring programme for seed-stage startups.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

