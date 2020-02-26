Disney CEO Bob Iger to step down, to be replaced by Bob Chapek

Iger, who assumed the position in 2005, will be replaced by Bob Chapek, who previously ran the company's parks and products division.

By Press Trust of India
26th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bob Iger has announced that he is stepping down as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Walt Disney.


Iger, who assumed the position in 2005, will be replaced by Bob Chapek, who previously ran the company's parks and products division.


Bob Iger
Also Read

Nikesh Arora joins the league of Tim Cook and Bob Iger with his $73 million pay packet


In a statement, the company said Iger has assumed the role of executive chairman and will direct Disney's creative endeavours. He will stay on at Disney through the end of his contract on December 31, 2021.


"I have the utmost confidence in Bob and look forward to working closely with him over the next 22 months as he assumes this new role and delves deeper into Disney's multi-faceted global businesses and operations, while I continue to focus on the company's creative endeavours," Iger said.


Iger had replaced Michael Eisner as the CEO of Disney in 2005, and during his 15-year-long stint at the top position, he oversaw the company's most strategic acquisitions of Pixar in 2006 for $7.4 billion, Marvel Entertainment in 2009 for $4 billion, Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.06 billion, and 21st Century Fox in 2019 for $71.3 billion.


He also played the leading role in the roll out of company's own streaming service Disney Plus, which has so far amassed over 28 million subscribers.


"With the successful launch of Disney's direct-to-consumer businesses and the integration of Twenty-First Century Fox well underway, I believe this is the optimal time to transition to a new CEO," Iger.


Chapek, who joined Disney in 1993, will be the firm's seventh chief executive since it was formed in the 1920s.


"Bob Iger has built Disney into the most admired and successful media and entertainment company, and I have been lucky to enjoy a front-row seat as a member of his leadership team.


"I share his commitment to creative excellence, technological innovation, and international expansion, and I will continue to embrace these same strategic pillars going forward. Everything we have achieved thus far serves as a solid foundation for further creative storytelling, bold innovation and thoughtful risk-taking," he said.


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This bootstrapped edtech startup aims to bring quality tutors at your doorstep

Thimmaya Poojary

Coronavirus impact: Jeff Bezos and top 10 billionaires lose record wealth in a day

Sohini Mitter

Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to step down as company's Chief Product Officer named new chief

Press Trust of India

Why these IIT-ians took to entrepreneurship even after one failed startup

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
How this techie is solving India's commute problem
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] AI enterprise software startup Eureka closes $20M in Series B round

Sujata Sangwan

Why graphology is an effective tool for entrepreneur coaching

Vinit Bansode

Critical personal data must be kept within country: Niti CEO

Press Trust of India

Target of $5T economy is statement of intent: Niti Aayog

Press Trust of India

Workshops on product, technology, and design at Future of Work to help you race ahead of your peers

Team YS

India's IPR regime robust, in compliance with best global practices: DPIIT Secy

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore