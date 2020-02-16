Why this sailor quit the sea to launch a beauty startup
Aditya and his brother Mayank quit their highly-paid jobs to launch YesMadam, an on-demand, hyperlocal beauty and wellness services startup.
When former sailor Aditya Arya was home for the holidays, he had to suffer through a disappointing salon visit. And so, Aditya and his brother Mayank quit their highly-paid jobs to launch YesMadam, an on-demand, hyperlocal beauty and wellness services platform.
