Why this sailor quit the sea to launch a beauty startup

Aditya and his brother Mayank quit their highly-paid jobs to launch YesMadam, an on-demand, hyperlocal beauty and wellness services startup.

By Team YS
16th Feb 2020
When former sailor Aditya Arya was home for the holidays, he had to suffer through a disappointing salon visit. And so, Aditya and his brother Mayank quit their highly-paid jobs to launch YesMadam, an on-demand, hyperlocal beauty and wellness services platform.


yesmadam_capsule

How a 19-year-old built a Rs 500Cr marble business

cmc

Amit Shah, MD, Classic Marble Company

Amit Shah started Classic Marble Company in 1994 when he was just 19 years old. Today, it is a 900-employee marble and granite business, exporting to over 66 countries.


Do the Noise Shots XO offer supreme audio quality?

Noise Shots XO

Noise Shots XO comes with stylish packaging and design and good battery life, but do the wireless earphones deliver on sound quality? Read our review to find out.


How Flipkart made ESOPs a common incentive

ESOPS

Esops

In this episode of #MatrixMoments, Avnish Bajaj, Founder and MD, Matrix India, talks about how startups can structure ESOPs for their employees’ incentive plan.


Startups propelling India’s drive to a greener future

Electric Vehicle

Over a million electric vehicles hit the roads in India in the last two years. Here is a list of startups enabling this change in the country.


Secret behind Microsoft Chief Satya Nadella's success

Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft

Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella is an inspirational leader. Here are some of his quotes that inspire you to achieve big things by looking at the larger picture.


WhatsApp is helping this startup deliver homecooked food

masalabox

Masalabox delivers anywhere between 1,000 and 1,500 home-cooked meals a day in Bengaluru. In the last 12 months, the startup has served over 2,00,000 meals.


This startup is reviving a 300-year-old tradition

Chhapa

Shipa Patel, Co-founder, Chhapa

Shipa Patel's startup Chhapa combines the traditional art of block printing with quirky, contemporary designs to cater to the young digital shoppers.


