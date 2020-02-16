Why this sailor quit the sea to launch a beauty startup

When former sailor Aditya Arya was home for the holidays, he had to suffer through a disappointing salon visit. And so, Aditya and his brother Mayank quit their highly-paid jobs to launch YesMadam, an on-demand, hyperlocal beauty and wellness services platform.





Amit Shah, MD, Classic Marble Company

Amit Shah started Classic Marble Company in 1994 when he was just 19 years old. Today, it is a 900-employee marble and granite business, exporting to over 66 countries.





Noise Shots XO comes with stylish packaging and design and good battery life, but do the wireless earphones deliver on sound quality? Read our review to find out.





Esops

In this episode of #MatrixMoments, Avnish Bajaj, Founder and MD, Matrix India, talks about how startups can structure ESOPs for their employees’ incentive plan.





Over a million electric vehicles hit the roads in India in the last two years. Here is a list of startups enabling this change in the country.





Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft

Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella is an inspirational leader. Here are some of his quotes that inspire you to achieve big things by looking at the larger picture.





Masalabox delivers anywhere between 1,000 and 1,500 home-cooked meals a day in Bengaluru. In the last 12 months, the startup has served over 2,00,000 meals.





Shipa Patel, Co-founder, Chhapa

Shipa Patel's startup Chhapa combines the traditional art of block printing with quirky, contemporary designs to cater to the young digital shoppers.





