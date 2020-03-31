Coronavirus updates for March 31

A new cluster of coronavirus infections emerged in Delhi as 24 people tested positive, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation from March 13 to March 15. The high number of COVID-19 cases caused a scare as, according to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, over 400 people, who had been staying at the Markaz Nizamuddin mosque, displayed symptoms of coronavirus.





While a case has been filed against the mosque's administration, several states are now trying to track down individuals who attended the religious gathering, which also saw the participation of around 2,100 foreigners, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.





At the same time, Telangana reported six deaths and over 40 infections directly or indirectly linked to the event. Several cases in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been linked to the gathering.





The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,397, with 35 reported deaths, even as the country is under a 21-day nationwide lockdown.









Meanwhile, several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Katrina Kaif among others, donated to the PM-CARES Fund constituted to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Bharati Enterprises pledged over Rs 100 crore to support India's fight against the pandemic.





Then, Infosys also committed Rs 100 crore towards relief efforts. This comes after Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas made an appeal to chiefs of top companies to contribute towards PM-CARES Fund.





The number of coronavirus cases all over the world crossed 800,000, with the total number of deaths nearing 40,000, according to Worldometers.





How Urban Company is helping its 30,000 vendors cope with the economic impact of the lockdown





In a conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-founder of Urban Company, talks about the startup’s three-stage economic plan to help its vendors cope with the countrywide lockdown in place to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Ola launches interest-free micro-credit programme for driver partners





Ola announced that it is introducing interest-free micro-credit loans for driver partners through fintech startup Avail Finance to tide over any financial crisis arising out of the coronavirus lockdown.





Swiggy establishes COVID-19 relief fund for its delivery partners and their families





Swiggy announced that it has set up a relief fund called 'Swiggy Hunger Savior Covid Relief fund', which will be used towards ensuring the safety and welfare of its delivery partners and their families.





Coronavirus lockdown: How Paytm Mall is gearing up to deliver essential goods across the country





YourStory speaks to Paytm Mall Senior VP Srinivas Mothey to understand how the ecommerce platform is adapting to the increased demand during the coronavirus lockdown in the country.





Online gaming startups see a surge as India locks down to fight coronavirus





With Indians taking the social distancing route, online gaming startups such as Gamerji, Rein Games, Adda52Rummy, and Poker Dangal are seeing increased traction.





Startups, corporates, and government must collaborate for coronavirus testing: Dr Velumani A, Thyrocare





Dr Velumani A, the Founder of Mumbai-based diagnostics company Thyrocare, in conversation with YourStory, talks about the key challenges India is facing when it comes to testing for coronavirus and how we can collectively work to overcome them.





Airbnb to pay $250M to hosts to cover cancellation costs due to COVID-19 crisis





Airbnb said will create a $10 million ‘Superhost Relief Fund’ designed for superhosts who rent out their homes and need help to pay their rent or mortgage.





Economic Impact of COVID-19





T N Hari, Head of Human Resource, Bigbasket discusses the economic impact of COVID-19 throughout the world with Paul Alapat, Chief Product Officer, Acuity Partners.





Coronavirus: Paytm Mall waives off penalties on merchants for order cancellations





Paytm Mall says there are over 100,000 orders placed by customers which are yet to be processed by sellers due to the restrictions announced by the government in view of the coronavirus outbreak





Gurugram-based startup Staqu has modified AI-powered JARVIS to battle coronavirus





AI startup Staqu Technologies has adapted its product, JARVIS, to identify people flouting social distancing norms, measure body temperature, and help doctors monitor patients. It is also working to help put delivery of essentials back on track.





How homemakers are coping with extra work and keeping families positive amid coronavirus





The coronavirus pandemic, apart from bringing in a time of uncertainty, has saddled homemakers with an additional workload: a working spouse and children at home 24/7. They are rising to the challenge, and how.





Coronavirus: Chandigarh University distributes cooked food to nearby villages





Amid the coronavirus-led lockdown, Chandigarh University in Gharuan is distributing cooked meals twice a day to the poor and needy of six neighbouring villages.





This NGO provides food to families living in Bengaluru’s slums amid lockdown





The United Foundation started distributing Mercy Kits and set up Mercy Kitchens soon after the lockdown was announced.





COVID-19 deals a heavy blow to the big fat Indian wedding





The economic cost of the COVID-19 outbreak is far reaching and the Indian wedding has not been spared. A look at how the space is affected in these unprecedented times.





COVID-19 diary: Why we will wait till next year to enjoy the cherry blossoms in Japan





In this exclusive first-person account, we get an insider’s view on the impact of COVID-19 on Japan, responses to the crisis, and how people are coping with ‘the new normal’.





Infosys Foundation commits Rs 100 Cr towards coronavirus relief efforts





Infosys Foundation has announced a commitment of Rs 100 crore to fight the coronavirus crisis. The funds will be used for expansion of hospital capacity, enabling hospital stays for COVID-19 patients, and to provide ventilators, testing kits, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).





Coronavirus: MakeMyTrip launches 'Stays for Saviours' to support healthcare workers





"This initiative has been rolled out in partnership with hotel chains and independent hotels that are pitching in to support our healthcare heroes across 26 states and four Union Territories", MakeMyTrip said in a statement.





Bharti Enterprises pledges over Rs 100 Cr to support India's fight against coronavirus





Bharti Enterprises and its companies Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel, and others are contributing a sum of over Rs 100 crore in India's fight against coronavirus





Kalyani Group contributes Rs 25 Cr to PM-CARES to fight coronavirus pandemic





Auto components major Bharat Forge, the flagship company of Kalyani Group, and other group firms on Tuesday pledged Rs 25 crore contribution to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic.





Uber launches 'UberMedic' service to help healthcare workers commute during coronavirus crisis





Uber is providing a new service UberMedic to transport frontline healthcare workers and help the government contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in India.





Facebook offers $100M to help news media hurting from the coronavirus pandemic





Facebook said Monday it was donating $100 million to support news organisations globally hurting from the coronavirus pandemic, citing the need for reliable information about the crisis.





Coronavirus: Govt appeals to top companies for contributions to PM-CARES fund





Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas made an appeal to chiefs of top 1,000 companies in terms of market capitalisation for contributions to PM-CARES fund.





AI tool can predict which COVID-19 patients will develop respiratory disease





Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that may accurately predict which patients newly infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 would go on to develop severe respiratory disease.





Xiaomi optimistic about prospects as supply capacity recovers to 90 pc despite coronavirus crisis





Despite the impact of coronavirus, Xiaomi says, to date, its supply capacity has recovered to 90 per cent of normal levels and the company is seeing light at the end of the tunnel in China.





COVID-19: G20 trade ministers agree to ensure uninterrupted flow of medical supplies





Trade and investment ministers of the G20 group have agreed to ensure fair trade and continued flow of vital medicines as well as other essential goods to tackle COVID-19 pandemic.





Coronavirus: 'Don't use tobacco, alcohol to cope with boredom, these affect immunity,' says Health ministry





Using tobacco and drinking alcohol to cope with boredom during the coronavirus lockdown can affect immunity as well as mental health, the Union Health Ministry said.





Coronavirus: Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif pledge donations to PM-CARES, CM relief fund





Actor Priyanka Chopra, her popstar-husband Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif among others on Tuesday pledged contributions to various relief funds aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic in the country.