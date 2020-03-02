Why Dale Vaz of Swiggy believes 'ideas can come from anyone'
At Future of Work 2020, Swiggy Tech Head Dale Vaz says that we are just starting to scratch the surface on how technology will change the world.
- +0
- +0
Dale Vaz on winning the hunger games with tech
At Future of Work 2020 conference, Swiggy Tech Head Dale Vaz tells YourStory's Shradha Sharma that we are just starting to scratch the surface on how technology will change the world.
India’s lean, keen startup machine: Mukesh Bansal
Mukesh Bansal spoke to YourStory’s Shradha Sharma about how a founder and a startup can be fighting fit – literally and figuratively – and take on giants in the ecosystem.
What's next for Indian fintech startups?
India’s financial sector has seen Aadhaar, UPI, and account aggregators, but how are fintech startups, banks, and NBFCs innovating for the $1 trillion market waiting in the wings?
A 9-year-old skateboarder who is an international star
Kamali, a short film based on the life of Kamali, a nine-year-old skateboarder from Mahabalipuram, and the struggles of her single mother, won international acclaim and recognition.
How this techie is solving India's commute problem
Meet Varun Agni, Co-founder and CTO of Bounce, who went from building a computer in his teens to solving Bengaluru’s commute and traffic issues.
Amod Malviya on how to drive productivity, impact
Udaan's Amod Malviya provides insights on how organisations can be structured better to drive productivity and impact through product, tech, and design teams.
Can WhatsApp Pay transform a cash-loving Bharat?
Digital payment is still a challenge in Tier-II and III cities. Now with WhatsApp Pay launching in India, will the consumer behaviour in ‘Bharat’ markets change?
This entrepreneur makes Rs 1.5Cr by selling sauces
Griffith David owns six Subway outlets and used this experience to start Mexican restaurant Habanero. Then, he decided to pivot to a retailing business for sauces and dips.
Chief Architech Pramod Verma on building Aadhaar
At YourStory’s Future of Work 2020 conference, Pramod Varma, the Chief Architect of Aadhaar and India Stack spoke about the experience of building technology for a billion people.
Realme is planning a fintech disruption in India
Realme's biggest growth comes from India, and the Chinese smartphone brand now wants to make the most of its user base with fintech platform PaySa.
How an Indore entrepreneur built a Rs 400Cr brand
MDPH was started in 1992 by Prakash Agrawal, who began by making agarbattis in his garage. Today, its flagship product Zed Black sells 15 lakh packs every day.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
- +0
- +0