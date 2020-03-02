Why Dale Vaz of Swiggy believes 'ideas can come from anyone'

At Future of Work 2020 conference, Swiggy Tech Head Dale Vaz tells YourStory's Shradha Sharma that we are just starting to scratch the surface on how technology will change the world.





Mukesh Bansal spoke to YourStory’s Shradha Sharma about how a founder and a startup can be fighting fit – literally and figuratively – and take on giants in the ecosystem.





India’s financial sector has seen Aadhaar, UPI, and account aggregators, but how are fintech startups, banks, and NBFCs innovating for the $1 trillion market waiting in the wings?





Kamali, a short film based on the life of Kamali, a nine-year-old skateboarder from Mahabalipuram, and the struggles of her single mother, won international acclaim and recognition.





Varun Agni, Co-founder and CTO, Bounce

Meet Varun Agni, Co-founder and CTO of Bounce, who went from building a computer in his teens to solving Bengaluru’s commute and traffic issues.





Amod Malviya, Co-founder of Udaan, speaks on 'Structuring an organisation for productivity and impact' at YourStory's Future of Work 2020 conference

Udaan's Amod Malviya provides insights on how organisations can be structured better to drive productivity and impact through product, tech, and design teams.





Digital payment is still a challenge in Tier-II and III cities. Now with WhatsApp Pay launching in India, will the consumer behaviour in ‘Bharat’ markets change?





Griffith David, Founder, Habanero

Griffith David owns six Subway outlets and used this experience to start Mexican restaurant Habanero. Then, he decided to pivot to a retailing business for sauces and dips.





At YourStory’s Future of Work 2020 conference, Pramod Varma, the Chief Architect of Aadhaar and India Stack spoke about the experience of building technology for a billion people.





Realme's biggest growth comes from India, and the Chinese smartphone brand now wants to make the most of its user base with fintech platform PaySa.





Zed Black's Parfum agarbatti

MDPH was started in 1992 by Prakash Agrawal, who began by making agarbattis in his garage. Today, its flagship product Zed Black sells 15 lakh packs every day.





