How a fan club on Facebook led to ShareChat
Founded by Bhanu Singh, Ankush Sachdeva, and Farid Ahsan, ShareChat claims to be India's largest social media platform riding on non-metro users.
- +0
- +0
How a fan club on Facebook led to ShareChat
Founded by Bhanu Singh, Ankush Sachdeva, and Farid Ahsan, ShareChat claims to be India's largest social media platform riding on non-metro users.
Companionship among co-founders is like a marriage
Avnish Bajaj, Founder and Managing Director of Matrix Partners India, highlighted what it takes to build a strong founding team of a startup.
Inside a mid-range smartphone Samsung Galaxy M31
The Samsung Galaxy M31 enters a crowded mid-range smartphone segment, where POCO, Redmi, Realme, and others are jostling for space.
Meet the man saving Bannerghatta National Park
Harish Kumar has been striving to protect the Bannerghatta National Park with the help of Namma Bengaluru Foundation.
Entrepreneurs solving health and education problems
These women tech entrepreneurs are making the best of both to address problems across healthcare and education.
This company generates drinking water from air
Kolkata-based AKVO designs and manufactures atmospheric water generators that require no water source to produce purified drinking water from the atmosphere.
Women entrepreneurs share business advice
This International Women’s Day, eight entrepreneurs tell us the best business advice they’ve received on their startup journeys so far.
Jay Dutta deconstructs the state of design in tech
At YourStory’s Future of Work 2020, India's largest product-tech-design conference, Jay Dutta spoke about the importance of the design sector in the tech world.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
- +0
- +0