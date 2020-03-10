Want to pitch your game-changing startup to global investors and corporations? Apply for the Extreme Tech Challenge today

By Team YS
10th Mar 2020
Extreme Tech Challenge

Extreme Tech Challenge

Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC®) is the world’s largest startup program empowering entrepreneurs to address global challenges. So far, it has held nine regional competitions that have already advanced 22 amazing startups to the semi-final round for June 2020.  


Feature

One of the first was through participation in YourStory’s annual conference TechSparks, where XTC® selected three winners from over 30 finalists and thousands of applications.


  • Freshokartz is building an integrated agriculture value chain using AI and ML, leveraging data of all kinds to provide recommendations and advice to farmers so that they can increase their yields. 
  • Elucidata's AI-enabled Polly platform empowers innovators to more easily utilise complex biomedical data to drive the discovery of new drug therapies. 
  • Navana Tech is solving the user interface problem for the next billion users by building text-free, image-based, and voice-assisted technology, including speech recognition technologies in Indian languages and dialects, so that more people can use smartphones with confidence. 

Growing momentum for engaging with XTC

Since TechSparks, XTC® events have been held in several countries such as Germany, Israel, Japan, Indonesia and USA, with the objective of finding ground-breaking solutions in each of the six global challenge categories - Agtech, Food and Water, Cleantech and Energy, Education Fintech, Healthcare, Transportation and Smart Cities, as well as Enabling Technologies - these include the hardware, software and Artificial Intelligence solutions that enable the above-mentioned six categories.


XTC® supports and empowers these startups by helping them engage with a growing ecosystem of global corporate sponsors and investors. New partners for XTC® include Tech Mahindra, Ford, Harman, SG-Innovate, IT-Farm and Intel.

Here's why you shouldn’t miss out

XTC® supports and empowers applicants by offering them with a bunch of benefits.


This includes engagement with leaders of global corporations, VCs, and corporate VCs. Startups will also get global visibility and access to leading investors who can help them raise capital.


The top 35 startups will be invited to Paris in June to participate in a final-round bootcamp with the opportunity for world-class mentorship from industry leaders and experts to help guide their startups to success. 


After a subsequent round of judging, a final group will pitch on stage at VivaTech 2020 to an audience of thousands and a panel of leading investors from around the world including Tim Draper, Young Sohn and Bill Tai, who will select a winner for each of the seven XTC® categories. 

Who can apply? 

If you're a startup that is legally incorporated and innovating in any of the above-mentioned seven domains, you can apply for the XTC® competition. Registration is free, but startups will be responsible for their own travel, accommodation, and other costs to attend competition-related events. 


Read the entire official rules for XTC® here.


This is your chance to participate and solve the world’s most pressing challenges. Hurry up, applications close on March 31, 2020 at 11:59 PM, Pacific Daylight Time.

