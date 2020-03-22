What led to Meesho's current business model

Bengaluru-based social commerce platform Meesho changed its business model to bring three million women sellers on its platform.

What led to Meesho's current business model

Meesho

Bengaluru-based social commerce platform Meesho changed its business model to bring three million women sellers on its platform.


Nithin Kamath on how he bootstrapped Zerodha

Matrix Moments: Zerodha

Nithin Kamath and Vikram Vaidyanathan

Nithin Kamath, Co-founder and CEO of Zerodha, on how he built a profitable bootstrapped business and how it continues to grow despite the pandemic.


Are the Oppo Enco Free a worthy competitor?

oppo enco free

Oppo has come out with Enco Free true wireless earbuds that are priced at Rs 7,999 and were launched alongside the Reno 3 Pro smartphone in India.


Ola offers cover for driver-partners and spouses

Ola Electric

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder, Ola

Ola has offered cover loss of income for driver-partners and their spouses in case they test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).


Transform your travel adventures into live stories

Kogo

Kogo is a mobility tech startup. Its combined hardware-AI platform enables automated content creation, travel discovery, and enhanced experiences.


All employees of IT, BT firms to work from home

Coronavirus work from home

(Source: Shutterstock)

The Karnataka DCM explained the steps taken to control the outbreak of the coronavirus and also sought inputs from the industry leaders.


This teen's tea business is set to make Rs 70,000 a year

neccessiteas - harshita

Harshita Jain, a student of American Embassy School, New Delhi, is the founder of Necessiteas, a startup that specialises in bubble tea.


