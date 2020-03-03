This startup is solving shortage of face masks for coronavirus

Prateek Sharma of Nanoclean says the startup has sold over five lakh packs of masks produced by it, generating a revenue of Rs 5 crore in the last 30 days.





At YourStory’s Future of Work 2020 conference, Gojek India’s Senior Vice President, Sidu Ponappa shared the proxies for growth.





IAS Officer Aditya Ranjan

IAS officer Aditya Ranjan is walking the talk when it comes to driving social change by revolutionising the state of education in the Shingbhum district of Jharkhand.





At YourStory’s Future of Work 2020 conference, Aditya Jalan, VP, Products, Bounce, spoke about the impact of building a culture of data-led decisions in companies across sectors.





Apne11 Founder Ratul Sethi with cricket legend Kapil Dev

Cricket legend Kapil Dev is the face of Delhi-based fantasy sports startup Apne11. Here’s how the platform is pulling in tens of thousands of users from Tier II and III towns.





Ranjit Radhakrishnan of BYJU'S at FoW 2020

At the third edition of YourStory’s Future of Work, Ranjit Radhakrishnan, CPO of BYJU’S, discusses the principles of product building using gamification.





Delhi-based, Honey & Dough bakery, founded in August 2017, wants to use influencer marketing to create an impact in the Indian bakery market.









Keen to promote the ‘decade of Indian women’, the Narendra Modi-led government is backing education with its Beti Padhao, Desh Bachao campaign this Women's Day.





Majikhan's mud artwork

Majikhan Illamkhan Mutva is just a Class 10 pass out who used his skills in mud artwork to become an entrepreneur. Today, he makes Rs 4 lakh in a year, and plans to sell globally using Amazon.





