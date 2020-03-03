This startup is solving shortage of face masks for coronavirus

Prateek Sharma of Nanoclean says the startup has sold over five lakh packs of masks produced by it, generating a revenue of Rs 5 crore in the last 30 days.

By Team YS
3rd Mar 2020
This startup is solving shortage of face masks

Coronavirus

Prateek Sharma of Nanoclean says the startup has sold over five lakh packs of masks produced by it, generating a revenue of Rs 5 crore in the last 30 days.


Sidu Ponappa on how to grow in your career

Sidu Ponappa

At YourStory’s Future of Work 2020 conference, Gojek India’s Senior Vice President, Sidu Ponappa shared the proxies for growth.


An IAS officer changing education in Jharkhand

Aditya Ranjan

IAS Officer Aditya Ranjan

IAS officer Aditya Ranjan is walking the talk when it comes to driving social change by revolutionising the state of education in the Shingbhum district of Jharkhand.


How to build a culture of data-led decisions

Aditya Jalan- VP Products at Bounce.

At YourStory’s Future of Work 2020 conference, Aditya Jalan, VP, Products, Bounce, spoke about the impact of building a culture of data-led decisions in companies across sectors.


This fantasy sports startup is backed by Kapil Dev

Apne11 founder

Apne11 Founder Ratul Sethi with cricket legend Kapil Dev

Cricket legend Kapil Dev is the face of Delhi-based fantasy sports startup Apne11. Here’s how the platform is pulling in tens of thousands of users from Tier II and III towns.


BYJU'S Ranjit Radhakrishnan on gamification, product building

Ranjit Radhakrishnan

Ranjit Radhakrishnan of BYJU'S at FoW 2020

At the third edition of YourStory’s Future of Work, Ranjit Radhakrishnan, CPO of BYJU’S, discusses the principles of product building using gamification.


How a bakery is leveraging influencer marketing

Honey & Dough

Delhi-based, Honey & Dough bakery, founded in August 2017, wants to use influencer marketing to create an impact in the Indian bakery market.


Govt focussing on education, empowerment for Women’s Day

Narendra Modi


Keen to promote the ‘decade of Indian women’, the Narendra Modi-led government is backing education with its Beti Padhao, Desh Bachao campaign this Women's Day.


This entrepreneur sells mud artwork on Amazon

Majikhan

Majikhan's mud artwork

Majikhan Illamkhan Mutva is just a Class 10 pass out who used his skills in mud artwork to become an entrepreneur. Today, he makes Rs 4 lakh in a year, and plans to sell globally using Amazon.


