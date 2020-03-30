Of survival, stimulus, and solidarity - India's story under lockdown
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb further spread of the coronavirus.
The battle against the novel coronavirus continues. The global stock market crashed, wiping $21 billion off Mukesh Ambani's wealth. Even Apple lost its trillion-dollar valuation. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb further spread of the virus.
Following this, many migrant workers lost their jobs and shelter, and due to the closure of all forms of public transport – including interstate buses and the railways – are literally walking hundreds of kilometres on foot.
While PM Modi had assured that essential goods and services will operate smoothly, things didn't work out as planned. Numerous delivery executives were beaten by cops.
And while demand for essentials rose, companies failed to deliver orders due to several roadblocks. Even foodtech companies faced on-ground challenges, coupled with a fall in order volume.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a much-needed comprehensive stimulus package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore to deal with the economic impact of this lockdown.
The government also launched a new fund PM-CARES to deal with the present pandemic and similar crises in the future. Corporates and startups are also rallying forces to fight the pandemic, with several companies committing funds while others are working on innovative solutions.
According to Rajan Anandan of Sequoia Capital, this too shall pass but startups will need a strategy to emerge stronger.
On the other hand, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon believes that the post-COVID-19 economy will bring equilibrium.
If you need information or are seeking help related to coronavirus, visit the YourStory COVID-19 Resource Centre for Startups and SMBs. And if you have any query, write to us here.
We know it's just Day 6, and it's a long way to go. But for now, stay home and stay safe.
This startup aims to solve the shortage of ventilators
Biodesign Innovation Labs needs close to Rs 10 crore to set up a large-scale manufacturing facility to make and distribute its portable ventilator.
Hand sanitisers are giving sales of a year in a month
Many businesses are coming out with new launches and according to one estimate, the hand-sanitiser market is projected to cross $2 billion by 2025.
Startups hustling during the countrywide lockdown
As India goes into complete lockdown to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak, startups in Delhi-NCR are continuing to hustle in these trying times.
8 ways you can contribute to COVID-19 relief funds
The coronavirus crisis has gripped India and now is the time to act. Several platforms have opened individual donations for you to make a difference.
Life in Hong Kong amid the coronavirus pandemic
A firsthand account from a Hongkonger on how the city is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing, and more importantly, loneliness.
India's consumption patterns in times of COVID-19
People have stacked up on tea, coffee, baby food, soaps, and sauces. It's the kirana stores that are doing well as opposed to large retail stores.
Love in the time of coronavirus
The wedding business is also facing the brunt of the uncertainty and the economic slowdown as couples brace for a pandemic of disappointment.
Quote of the day:
"This a right time for hard pivots. If your product is not already doing well and you are hitting wall you might as well use this time to pivot completely to another idea." – Mayank Khanduja, Principal, SAIF Partners
