Coronavirus: Rolls-Royce sets up alliance with Google Cloud, IBM to find ways to kickstart economy post-COVID-19

Rolls-Royce, along with companies such as IBM, Google Cloud, and Truata, among others, has set up an organisation to help find new and faster ways of supporting businesses and governments globally, as they recover from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.





The organisation - Emer2gent - aims to combine traditional economic, business, travel and retail data sets with behaviour and sentiment data, to provide insights and practical applications that will help businesses and economies recover quickly, Rolls Royce said in a press release.









Businesses, both small and large, around the world, as well as governments, will be able use these insights to take early decisions – such as investments or policies – that could shorten or limit the recessionary impacts from the pandemic.





“People, businesses and governments around the world have changed the way they spend, move, communicate and travel because of COVID-19, and we can use that insight, along with other data, to provide the basis for identifying what new insights and trends may emerge that signify the world’s adjustment to a ‘new normal’ after the pandemic," said Caroline Gorski, Global Director at R2 Data Labs – a Rolls-Royce data innovation catalyst.





Emer2gent has set up a website for potential members to register their interest at Emer2gent.org. The first challenges have already been issued to the community, including one to identify lead indicators of economic recovery.