Coronavirus updates for April 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had another interaction with state chief ministers on coronavirus response and strategies. The PM emphasised the need to give importance to economy alongside continuing the fight against COVID-19 outbreak. This comes as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 28,000, with 886 deaths reported, according to Worldometer.





Meghalaya joined other states in recommending an extension of the lockdown post-May 3. Meanwhile, West Bengal has advised those who tested positive to quarantine at home. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, nearly 60 percent of all food processing units are now operational.





The nationwide lockdown has impacted the SME and startup sector the hardest. According to a survey, about 47 percent of SMEs and startups say they have just one month of cash reserves left, while 27 percent are already out of funds. Meanwhile, India Ratings has further slashed its growth expectations for FY21 to 1.9 percent — the lowest since 1992.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Bengaluru-based startup launches portable ventilator for coronavirus patients





Speaking with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Biodesign’s MD and CEO Gautham Pasupuleti, said Biodesign’s product RespirAID provides positive pressure ventilation and can be used as a reliable alternative to manual ventilation.





Coronavirus: Cash-strapped startups seek government help to resolve liquidity crisis





The coronavirus pandemic has put startups in a dire situation, with most keen to survive to thrive another day. Founders and investors want the government to provide economic support and ease compliance burdens to help companies tide over the crisis.





Coronavirus: Healthcare startup MetroMedi launches telemedicine services targetting non-metros





The startup has onboarded more than 50 doctors from various fields, and has also launched the app in Kannada and Telugu to help daily wage workers.





COVID-19: Amazon ties up with Railways to transport consignments during lockdown





Amazon has prior partnership with Railways and it will now be leveraging the COVID-19 parcel special trains to ship essential goods.





Coronavirus: Survey projects 47pc of startups, SMEs have less than one month cash reserve





The coronavirus-led lockdown has severely crippled the businesses of startups and SMEs, and their future looks very bleak unless the Indian government comes out with revival package, says LocalCircles survey.





Coronavirus: Paytm Mall to partner with over 10,000 kiranas to deliver essentials





Paytm Mall has reported a massive rise in the sales from Tier II and Tier III towns, with consumers from more than 200 cities ordering on its platform.





Two major fire breakouts, and now the coronavirus pandemic — how Shalimar Paints is passing the test of time





Enduring the losses of the fire breakout in two of its manufacturing plants, here’s how one of India’s leading paint brands Shalimar paints, made a strong comeback to rake over Rs 300 crore turnover. However, facing unprecedented time again.





Coronavirus: True Balance commits to solving liquidity crunch, last-mile credit in India





Lending Rs 23 crore in March 2020, True Balance is focused on loan disbursal in rural India. The company is providing easy credit solution for 1 billion unbanked Indians.





Alliances against COVID-19 – 70 quotes of the week from India’s coronavirus battle





In this fresh compilation series, we present inspiring quotes from the week of April 20-26 that frame India’s coronavirus health challenge, and preparation for industry recovery.





Startups are born from calamities, says Sanil Sachar of Huddle





Delhi-based Huddle is a sector-agnostic incubator which has invested in over 25 ventures, including Vecto, HapRamp, Wellversed Health, RacEnergy, and Trillbit, among others.





Meet 14-year-old Krishn Gupta who built a ‘No-Touch Hand Sanitiser Dispenser’ from scratch using Lego Mindstorm





Krishn Gupta, class 8 student, decided to do something innovative when he noticed a number of people at home touch the same sanitiser bottle. He wanted to provide a solution to contain the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus disease.





How SMEs can succeed by taking their businesses online in the post-COVID world





By taking their businesses online, SMEs can add efficiency, innovation, and accuracy to their existing operations, and eventually reduce the turnaround time of their servicing process.





Indian economy after COVID-19: a positive outlook





When compared to other countries, India appears to have a better chance of pulling off with lesser collateral damage, at least for the time being.





Production capacity of PPE coveralls ramped up to over 1 lakh per day: Govt





The government on Sunday said the production capacity of PPE coveralls required by medical personnel treating COVID-19 cases in the country has been ramped up to more than one lakh per day, with Bengaluru emerging as a major hub for its production.





RBI announces Rs 50,000 Cr special liquidity facility for mutual funds





The Reserve Bank of India on Monday provided a Rs 50,000-crore shot in the arm to stressed mutual funds by unveiling a special liquidity facility for the sector, days after Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund decided to close six debt schemes.





Over one million IT employees will continue to work from home post-coronavirus-lockdown: Kris Gopalakrishnan





The former President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said the IT services industry has managed to transition people to work from home during the 'stay-at-home' period.





Lockdown exit plan: PM Modi interacts with CMs on COVID-19 situation





Meghalaya said it will continue with the shutdown post-May 3 with relaxations in 'Green Zones' or non-COVID-19 affected districts.





Coronavirus: Bengaluru cab drivers launch online campaign to highlight hardship during lockdown





A large number of drivers have taken part in the online campaign where they shared their photograph holding empty vessels to underline the hand-to-mouth situation prevailing in their lives.





Delhi hospital claims it successfully cured coronavirus patient using plasma therapy





The patient was administered fresh plasma as a treatment modality as a side-line to standard treatment protocols on the night of April 14, the hospital said in a statement.