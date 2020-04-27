Ecosystem alliances against coronavirus – 70 quotes of the week from India’s COVID-19 battle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





The coronavirus crisis is shining an uncomfortable light on the lack of preparedness of the healthcare system in many countries around the world. It is also dealing a body blow not just to companies but entire industries. Cross-cutting alliances across the country and between nations are the need of the hour.





In India, the needs of migrant workers need to be urgently addressed as the country crosses more than a month under lockdown. While many states and organisations have announced relief schemes, there needs to be a more effective interface in accessing them.





This pandemic is a collective crisis, and saving lives and reviving livelihoods are the priorities of society. India is rising to the challenge – from urban to rural communities, inspiring, and frugal solutions are springing up.





Work from home is throwing up new ways of collaboration, provided trust and discipline can be maintained. Startups are coming up with innovative partnerships, though many face challenges of inadequate financial runway. Firms across the board need to adopt more positions of sensitivity and responsibility as they aim to survive and revive in the ‘new normal.’





In response to the crisis, YourStory has set up the Resource Centre for Startups and SMBs. When worry, fear, and misinformation are spreading, this online resource helps set the record straight through expert advice, business tips, wellness practices, and workflow suggestions. See also our pick of 60 quotes on coping with a crisis.





Wanting to help those who are helping us by doing their job, highlights the strength of humanity. - Atul Satija, GiveIndia





It is easier to accomplish the impossible than the ordinary. - Ken Kragen





These are times that have shown humanity the necessity of moving towards a more sustainable lifestyle. - Sivarajah Ramanathan, Nativelead Foundation





Every person is a soldier in this battle and also leading the battle. - Prime Minister Narendra Modi





There are many NGOs working to come to the aid of the urban poor, however, tribal families and residents of lesser accessible areas have been equally hit. - Geetanjali Chopra, Wishes and Blessings





87 percent citizens believe their income in this financial year will reduce in comparison to the last 12 months. - Sachin Taparia, LocalCircles





More than 92.5 percent of migrant workers have lost up to three weeks of work due to the current lockdown, over a million workers are in relief camps, while around half a million have walked back to their homes. - Tarun Sinha, OLX India





A lot of schemes that have been rolled out by the government, banks and other ecosystem players. But there isn't one place to access all this information. - Pradnya Godbole, deAsra Foundation





This pandemic is a collective crisis, more so for the daily wage workers who have been rendered without work and therefore meals. - K Ganesh, Growthstory





If we need to really solve the problem, we need to collaborate, create collectives, and take solutions at scale. - Ravi Venkatesan, GAME





The challenge in front of us is ‘can we save every life currently at threat by the virus. - Dr Vishal Rao, HCG Cancer Centre





Doing over 300-400 tests a day is a challenge for a technician; you get lots of false positives, and cross contaminations is bound to happen. So, it’s important to have multiple centres. - Shesheer Kumar, Huwel Lifesciences





As evident, not everything can be washed with soap or cleaned with alcohol-based hand sanitiser, like face masks, currency notes, edible items like vegetables, and other personal protective equipment (PPEs). - Vinay Seth, Genisup India





Rural self-help groups have quickly mobilised themselves to make masks and other essentials. Because, they know it will be in demand for a long time now. - Manisha Panwar, Government of Uttarakhand





There is a greater demand for touchless alternatives by hospitals, hotels, coworking and large office spaces. - Rohin Parkar, Spintly





At a given time, it is seen that drones disinfect 50 times more area than traditional methods. They are more efficient, avoid cross infection, and keep human operators out of harm’s way. - Prem Kumar Vislawath, Marut Dronetech





The next wave of growth for healthcare in India would come from Tier II and Tier III towns. - Vivek Tiwari, Medikabazaar





The crisis is worse for healthcare workers and police personnel who must choose between caring for pandemic victims and caring for their own children. - Kunal Malik, PlanetSpark





Telemedicine is making a very positive contribution to healthcare during the pandemic, and is being used by the people not just for coronavirus-related queries but also for other medical conditions. - Alexander Kuruvilla, Practo





The reduction in air pollution in China caused by this economic disruption likely saved 20 times more lives in China than have currently been lost due to infection with the virus in that country. - Marshall Bruke, Stanford University





India is very heterogeneous. Any recovery is highly contextual and dependent on many factors. - Sharon Buteau, IFMR

Working from home with kids underfoot, in an emergency situation like this, requires you to maintain harmony, however possible. - Suman Agarwal





With video conferencing becoming a common form of communication, everyone wants video conference-enabled digital boards and facilities. - Mallika Valluru, Radius Edutech





Trust your teams while providing them guard rails with the flexibility to deliver clearly defined targets. - Neha Bagaria, Jobsforher





Constructive discussions are happening at homes to upskill women so that they can start working. While working now on household chores, men are getting upskilled too! - Shivananda Koteshwar Shivoo, Synopsys





The best team productivity tool is called trust. - Ashwini Deshpande, Elephant Design





Today, as our physical spaces shrink, our virtual spaces are expanding. - Rahul Gonsalves, Obvious





People, businesses, and governments around the world have changed the way they spend, move, communicate and travel because of COVID-19. - Caroline Gorski, R2 Data Labs





Recession is the best time that can be utilised to create a startup economy. It is only possible if we have a strong accelerator network. - Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, 9Unicorns





The startup ecosystem is coming together to address a possible solution for COVID-19 with Boonbox, freshboxx, Docketrun, LinkEZ, and printylx. - CM Patil, Deshpande Startups





As an entrepreneur in for the long haul, you must think broadly in terms of fostering an ecosystem where you are an important player, but not the only one. - Pavan Soni, Inflexion Point





Running a startup is not very different from how scientists perform studies. - Shambhavi Naik, CloudKrate





To tide over this period, the government can advise banks to provide low interest working capital loans to startups. - Rahul Garg, Moglix





Designers by nature are creators and passionate about a million things. We tend to work on several side projects or passion projects. - Seema Seth, Studio Sky





The conversations in design now range from our eagerness to help with the problems around us, the concerns around what’s next, and approaches to keeping our tribe alive, active, and inspired. - Jay Dutta, DesignUp Festival

Most of the OEMs will be going slow on electric vehicles in the next couple of years as they plan their recovery. - Greg Moran, Zoomcar





Green and clean eating trends will dominate the F&B space post COVID-19 as consumers have become more conscious about their food choices. - Chef Souvik Gupta, Loft





Online learning is a safe option in these risky and uncertain times. - Vamsi Krishna, Vedantu





Online card games and digital e-sports have seen a higher uptick in the past few weeks as people look for ways to pass time indoors. - Roland Landers, AIGF





The extreme market volatility caused by COVID-19 has brought an unprecedented number of investors and traders online. - Kailash Nadh, Zerodha





In the digital, real-time world you need to first gain trust from the borrower if you are to attract creditworthy look a likes to your platform. - Rahul Agarwal, Snapmint





For lending institutions, the innovation is about finding new lending opportunities and creating a new, low-risk portfolio. - Neel Juriasingani, Datacultr





Today, this situation has put teachers and parents in a place where they have no option but to go digital which they were initially hesitating to. - Vinay Sharma, S Chand Group





With drones being developed and businesses such as e-commerce logistics, being urged to follow contactless delivery to customers, the near future could bring us drone delivery. - Saahil Goel, Shiprocket





Airlines are in survival mode. They face a liquidity crisis with a $61 billion cash burn in the second quarter. - Conrad Clifford, IATA





The big worry is that funding for the arts is under grave threat. Both artists and institutions are suffering. - Manasi Prasad, Indian Music Experience





Most restaurant owners who survive this crisis will spend six months to a year recuperating, and to return to business as usual. - Karan Tanna, Founder of Ghost Kitchens





COVID-19 has created an unexpected and unparalleled situation, especially in smaller markets, and has impacted the purchasing power of many households. - Vineet Rao, DealShare





Across the country, there is a demand for essentials due to the lockdown. In these extraordinary times, companies need to rise to the occasion. - Kabeer Biswas, Dunzo





Kiranas will come out of the COVID-19 crisis stronger. Unfortunately, they have a very bad share of mind and wallet. - Ashish Jhina, Jumbotail





With ecommerce giants, unable to meet the demands of the consumers, consumers are now completely relying on kirana stores. - Kumar Vembu, GoFrugal





Around 25 to 30 percent of kirana store sales are in home delivery, and that will go up. - Ashish Jhina, Jumbotail

Services like sanitisation will need to be added to the SoPs. - Abhishek Chandrashekar, Royal Brothers





In such a scenario, cracking a deal is going to become all the more difficult and one has to be very tactical in one’s approach to land a good deal. - Naman Sarawagi, Refrens.com





Electronic procurement ensures the farmer's safety and health, follows social distancing measures, and also avoids overcrowding in the physical mandis. - Amith Agarwal, AgriBazaar





To establish a pandemic-proof business continuity model, organisations need to focus on two key building blocks: the technology core and the organisational culture. - Sachin Bajaj, HCL Technologies





Cost, Scalability, accessibility, and simplicity are the four prime factors that SMBs will consider on top priority to plan a cloud migration. - Puneet Arora, AutoFurnish





You have to be paranoid, design your systems with the right principles in mind and proactively look at security instead of taking a reactive approach. - Ankit Solanki, ClearTax









This period of crisis and volatile global geo-politics is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and India should not squander it. - Vamsi T Mohun, IFIT





Rather than playing catch-up, India must be ahead of the curve in the post-COVID world. - PM Narendra Modi

The best brands combine ‘commerce, customer, and conscience’. - Giles Lury, The Value Engineers





If you invest in people during tough times, you will earn their loyalty for the long term. - Kaur Sidhu, Simba Quartz





The times are uncertain, and there is a requirement to put into place short-term goals. - Urvi Aradhya, K Raheja Corp.





Those that survive will be large businesses in a decade. - Vinod Muthukrishnan, Cloud Cherry





Brands need to figure out rapid prototyping, remote execution and very lean shoots to ensure social distancing. - Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Wakefit





The new mantra will be conserving cash to survive, and (companies will have to prepare for this) by sharpening the blade. - Sanjot Malhi, Matrix India Partners





There are organisations who flipped their online and offline strategies to respond to the challenge of social distancing and lockdown. This is expected to be the new normal post the pandemic. - Vishal Narula, PwC India





You may be lucky to have a well-funded VC backing you. But if you have the extra cash in the bank, it is a good position to be in. - Sanjay Nath, Blume Ventures





By continuing to digitize the physical and humanize the digital, businesses can bridge this gap successfully. - Kayzad Hiramanek, Bajaj Allianz Life





The old world and the old businesses with it have gone. There will be a need to spot and work towards new adjacencies in this new environment. - Amit Somani, Prime Venture Partners





This is the time to establish new partnerships in case the existing partners are facing issues. - Valliappan Kumarappan, PinkBlue.in





Brands will need to think about a triple win – being good for business, good for people (customers), and good for society and the environment. - Giles Lury, The Value Engineers





Having meaning and purpose will take the forefront, along with the need to be authentic and true in business and in life. - Anthony Lopez, Lopez Design





