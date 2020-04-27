How India can create 100 unicorns by 2025

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world economy, people are losing their jobs while many others are suffering pay cuts. Markets are down, funding is on the low, and both individuals and companies are going through a period of uncertainty and anxiety. Which brings us to a very important talk point of today – money.





We decided to get to the bottom of all your queries and doubts around money, and launched a new series Money Matters with Shradha Sharma, where we get experts, entrepreneurs, and investors to break it down for us.





In our first episode, Kunal Shah, Founder and CEO of CRED, explained the ethos of money, and why skills are the greater currency. Then, three finance gurus – Gaurav Dua of ShareKhan, Satheesh Krishnamurthy of Axis Bank India, and Rohan Arinaya of Merican Consultants – decoded investments, savings. Then, Kashyap Chanchani of The RainMaker Group shed light on fund-raising for startups, and Nitin Singh of Avendus Wealth Management explained how we can grow our wealth during and post coronavirus.





Today, in the fifth episode, YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma will be joined by Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Aarin Capital and Manipal Global Education, and Siddarth Pai, Founding Partner of 3one4 Capital, to discuss how India can create 100 unicorns to propel the growth of the country's economy in order to realise our dream of achieving a $5 trillion economy.





Founders Ashish Jhina and S Karthik Venkateswaran started Jumbotail in 2015, which has tied up with over 20,000 kirana stores in Bengaluru since.

Ashish Jhina of Jumbotail reveals how the startup is working with kiranas to resolve operational complexities amid coronavirus.





The Indian team of Blinkin (from left) Nitin, Harshwardhan, and Dhiraj.

Blinkin’s remote technology enables seamless transportation of human skills and experience anywhere in the world.





Dr Vishal Rao of HCG Cancer Centre, Bangalore, explains how the hospital is trying to use convalescent plasma to cure coronavirus.





Startups in Tier II and III cities are innovating to tackle the many challenges that the coronavirus pandemic has thrown up.





Nithin Kamath, Nikhil Kamath, and Kailash Nadh

Take a closer look at online brokerage startup Zerodha, one of the first platforms to make online trading simple, nimble, and easy.





The team at Slang Labs.

Bengaluru-based Slang Labs integrated its voice AI with covidindia19.org platform to help emergent users access verified news about coronavirus.





While OTT and online gaming are soaring during the coronavirus pandemic, out-of-home entertainment suffers due to social distancing.





Bengaluru-based RESONATE's plug-and-play RouterUPS device is solving work-from-home and last-mile challenges.





Founders of Dunzo- Kabeer, Mukund, Ankur, and Dalvir

Hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo is going the extra mile to ensure that customer demand is fulfilled despite the frozen supply chain.





Founder of Cloud Kitchens, Karan Tanna

Karan Tanna of Ghost Kitchens details out the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on an industry that employs close to 10 million people.









Quote of the day:





"India's fight against the coronavirus is people-driven in the truest sense of the term. Along with people, government and administration are fighting it as well... This is the only way we can win over the virus."





– Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India





