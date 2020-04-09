Coronavirus: Foodtech startup Box8 introduces grocery delivery service amidst lockdown

The feature called 'InstFresh' will allow people to order daily essentials and groceries including dairy products, vegetables, fruits, bread, snacks and poultry products.

By Apurva P
9th Apr 2020
Foodtech startup Box8 has introduced a new feature called 'InstFresh' which allows grocery ordering from its app. The additional feature comes at a time when the country continues to remain under strict lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis.



Through this feature, customers will be able to order daily essentials and groceries including dairy products, vegetables, fruits, bread, snacks and poultry products.


Box8

Box8 founders Anshul Gupta and Amit Raj

Kuldeep Jain, Head of Supply Chain at Box8 said that the company has a supply chain to source and process perishable essentials, a 120 plus kitchen network apart from its own delivery fleet to deliver on time and an online platform to process transactions.


The company has promised to deliver the items within 30 minutes in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Gurugram, according to media reports. 


Box8 City Head (Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru) Nikhil Bansal added that the team is working on increasing its delivery fleet to be able to serve the additional demand. 


For now, the Mumbai-based company is only offering delivery of limited essential grocery products in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurugram.


It has said that it will ensure that these essentials are delivered to customers at the safety and comfort of their homes, with no chance of physical contact.


Providing a helping hand during this lockdown period, many startups have launched grocery delivery services on their platforms.


Recently, foodtech unicorn Zomato also entered the grocery delivery services space with Zomato Market. The hyperlocal grocery delivery focuses on doorstep delivery of groceries across Delhi, Punjab, and Kerala.


Proptech startup NoBroker also launched grocery services on its integrated visitor and community management app NoBrokerHood to enable society residents to order daily essentials at their doorstep. The company has started delivering groceries in cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad, and soon plans to extend the service to other cities, including Delhi and Mumbai.


(Edited by Ramarko Sengupta)

