This startup is enabling non-invasive ventilation for coronavirus patients
Avyantra Health Technologies has developed a CPAP product, which enables non-invasive ventilation in coronavirus patients with low to medium risk.
Non-invasive ventilation for coronavirus patients
Hyderabad-based Avyantra Health Technologies has developed a CPAP product, which enables non-invasive ventilation in coronavirus patients with low to medium risk.
Karnataka plans to ease lockdown restrictions
CM BS Yeddyurappa said the easing of restrictions will not be permitted in COVID-19 affected areas in the state, which will be declared as containment zones.
Zomato launches contactless dining
This minimises customer contact with anything that someone else might have touched by removing the use of high-touch elements at restaurants.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is excessive
Priced at Rs 97,900, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra bigger, bulkier and comes with the much better camera setup than the Galaxy S20 Plus.
5 startups helping the govt fight coronavirus
While the centre is tackling the increasing cases, these five startups have come up with tech-based innovations to assist the government.
Humanity will overcome pandemic: PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi has hailed the efforts put in by various ministries to help people during the lockdown, and in the fight against COVID-19.
Coronavirus will continue to impact fintech
There is a fair chance that those who take the right steps and emerge out of this crisis relatively unscathed, and even end up creating large value.
The idea that led to real estate startup NoBroker
NoBroker was conceptualised after the three co-founders faced a string of bad experiences in dealing with property brokers.
