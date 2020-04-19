This startup is enabling non-invasive ventilation for coronavirus patients

Avyantra Health Technologies has developed a CPAP product, which enables non-invasive ventilation in coronavirus patients with low to medium risk.

By Team YS
19th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Non-invasive ventilation for coronavirus patients

Avyantara

Hyderabad-based Avyantra Health Technologies has developed a CPAP product, which enables non-invasive ventilation in coronavirus patients with low to medium risk.


Karnataka plans to ease lockdown restrictions

Karnataka

Karnataka will rebound after the CoVid-19 crisis

CM BS Yeddyurappa said the easing of restrictions will not be permitted in COVID-19 affected areas in the state, which will be declared as containment zones.


Zomato launches contactless dining

We have 1200 open positions at Zomato right now, says Deepinder Goyal

Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato

This minimises customer contact with anything that someone else might have touched by removing the use of high-touch elements at restaurants.


The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is excessive

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Photo Courtesy: Samsung

Priced at Rs 97,900, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra bigger, bulkier and comes with the much better camera setup than the Galaxy S20 Plus.


5 startups helping the govt fight coronavirus

Startup

While the centre is tackling the increasing cases, these five startups have come up with tech-based innovations to assist the government.


Humanity will overcome pandemic: PM Modi

Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Modi has hailed the efforts put in by various ministries to help people during the lockdown, and in the fight against COVID-19.


Coronavirus will continue to impact fintech

fintech

There is a fair chance that those who take the right steps and emerge out of this crisis relatively unscathed, and even end up creating large value.


The idea that led to real estate startup NoBroker

NoBroker.com

Founders of NoBroker.com

NoBroker was conceptualised after the three co-founders faced a string of bad experiences in dealing with property brokers.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: After contactless delivery, Zomato now launches contactless dining

Sindhu Kashyaap

Karnataka to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions after April 20

Press Trust of India

Why 1.3M mothers turn to Baby Destination to help them navigate the highs and lows of motherhood

Team YS

Coronavirus: Food delivery business expected to slump further as pizza delivery boy tests positive

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
This startup is enabling non-invasive ventilation for coronavirus patients
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Bringing art to the broader public: why the RMZ Foundation partnered with the Goa Affordable Art Festival

Madanmohan Rao

Best of Weekender: Meet Tom Alter's son, Jamie, find out about ace cricketer Varun Aaron, and learn how to bake a batch of banana bread

Asha Chowdary

Is coronavirus making you anxious? Dr Samir Parikh of Fortis shares how to keep our mental health in check

Rekha Balakrishnan

Buddy4Study helps HP, Colgate, Vodafone etc use their CSR funds to educate students

Debolina Biswas

[The Turning Point] How this husband and wife took a problem statement from their previous startup to start Crediwatch

Sampath Putrevu

The value proposition of a product has to be decided by the customer, says Anshumani Ruddra of Hotstar

Sampath Putrevu

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Tue Apr 28 2020

Virtual Conference On The Occasion Of World IP Day

NA
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru