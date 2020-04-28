Venture Catalyst-backed peAR offers contactless dine-in ordering feature for free

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the dine-in ordering app peAR Technologies is ensuring social distancing by making its contactless dine-in ordering services free to restaurants.





With its latest features, customers can visit any of the company’s partnered restaurants, scan the QR code on the table, view the menu in 3D Augmented Reality, order multiple courses from their phone, and pay the bill online at once, thereby eliminating key touchpoints like menu cards and bill books and reducing interaction with servers as well.





According to the statement released by the company, the Venture Catalyst-backed company has also waived off the listing charges for new restaurants.









Founders of peAR





Speaking on the development, Dharmin Vora, Co-founder of peAR Technologies, commented,





“We have always believed that it’s much more convenient and hygienic for customers to view the menu and order from their phones inside restaurants. However, it has now become a necessity for restaurants to remove high-touch, non-sanitized objects like menu cards and bill books amidst the COVID-19 crisis. We were already seeing a change in consumer habit wherein people preferred viewing images and 3D models of dishes while ordering at restaurants, and this pandemic will only accelerate this shift.”





The app also allows the customers to avail up to 50 percent discount on their orders made via peAR’s app without having to subscribe to any membership like Zomato Gold or DineOut Gourmet Passport.





Dr Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, Founder, Venture Catalysts, said,





"We are certain that the pandemic will bring a permanent shift in the way people have been ordering food inside restaurants. The peAR team has the ability to help restaurants cope with this change, while making it more convenient and safe for customers to dine out after the lockdown is lifted. As India continues its fight against COVID-19, peAR’s decision to offer its services for free is commendable. We are proud to be a part of their endeavours and we look forward to supporting their journey ahead.”





The deep-tech computer vision startup has started providing hygiene ratings for each restaurant so customers can stay informed. Post lockdown, the startup also plans to launch a CSR campaign to feed one underprivileged family for every 100 orders processed via its app.