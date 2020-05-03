How C-CAMP is rallying Indian startups to fight coronavirus
C-CAMP's COVID-19 accelerator has successfully demonstrated how one can rally startups and innovators across a country to solve a global crisis.
This could be India’s fastest way to test for COVID-19
Noida-based startup DNA Xperts is building diagnostics kits that can process 100 coronavirus tests in around an hour.
Shopmatic was started to help small businesses go online
Shopmatic, an international ecommerce startup, is helping small entrepreneurs sell their products and services online.
How a small town in UP is coping with the lockdown
We try to understand the socio-economics of the place and the impact of the current crisis on a small town far away from the media spotlight.
Can Realme Band make a mark in the market?
The Realme Band is eyeing India’s basic fitness wearables market. But does the fitness tracker have what it takes to defeat tried, tested, and popular offerings?
This startup is helping bridge the immunisation gap
ImmunifyMe leverages technology to monitor and track vaccination schedules, ensure every child is vaccinated on time, and bridge the immunisation gap.
Treating coronavirus using stem cell research
Jogin Desai, Founder and CEO of Eyestem, explains how the startup can be instrumental in finding out which drugs can work against coronavirus.
