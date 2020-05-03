How C-CAMP is rallying Indian startups to fight coronavirus

C-CAMP's COVID-19 accelerator has successfully demonstrated how one can rally startups and innovators across a country to solve a global crisis.





Noida-based startup DNA Xperts is building diagnostics kits that can process 100 coronavirus tests in around an hour.





Anurag Avula, Co-founder and CEO at Shopmatic

Shopmatic, an international ecommerce startup, is helping small entrepreneurs sell their products and services online.





Ghanshyam Gond (in blue jeans) with his family and Hammad

We try to understand the socio-economics of the place and the impact of the current crisis on a small town far away from the media spotlight.





The Realme Band is eyeing India’s basic fitness wearables market. But does the fitness tracker have what it takes to defeat tried, tested, and popular offerings?





Founders of ImmunifyMe

ImmunifyMe leverages technology to monitor and track vaccination schedules, ensure every child is vaccinated on time, and bridge the immunisation gap.





Jogin Desai, Founder and CEO of Eyestem, explains how the startup can be instrumental in finding out which drugs can work against coronavirus.





