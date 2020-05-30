Coronavirus updates for May 30

India will enter Lockdown 5.0 from June 1 as the Centre announced the extension of the lockdown till June 30 to curb the spread of coronavirus. Movement of people shall remain prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am. The Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines state that the lockdown will be strictly implemented in containment zones. Malls, restaurants and places of worship can open from June 8. The decision to open schools and educational institutions will be taken in July.





The country registered its highest-ever single-day spike of 7,964 cases. According to Worldometer, the number of COVID-19 infections in the country has risen to more than 174,355, with the total number of deaths close to 5,000.





As per a study by ICMR scientists, at least 28 percent of people who tested positive for coronavirus till April 30 were asymptomatic. The Department of Science and Technology has initiated a 'COVID-19 Indian National Supermodel' to predict the transmission of the infection.





After announcing a total lockdown on Sundays, Karnataka reversed its decision and stated that normal life will continue on Sundays. Tamil Nadu opened up its entertainment industry, allowing a maximum of 60 people to participate in shooting of TV serials. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh extended the lockdown till June 15, with the state having more than 7,600 confirmed cases.





COVID-19 infections across the world crossed six million, according to Worldometer. Mosques in Iran have been allowed to resume daily prayers across the country recording more than 2,800 new cases in the last 24 hours. The Director of the Venice Film Festival has stated that the 77th edition of the event, to be held in September, will go ahead as planned. The death toll in Brazil has surpassed that of Spain as the country's case count is second only to the US.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





[YS Exclusive] Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on measures to revive and promote MSMEs, startups





In an exclusive interaction with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of India, talks about the government’s measures to revive and promote MSMEs and startups.





Warriors of COVID-19: These women are helping the less fortunate survive the global pandemic





The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the forefront citizens — a large number of them women — helping vulnerable communities like tribal people, rag pickers, and their children who are bearing the brunt of tough times.





PM Modi writes heartfelt letter to the nation; says India will set an example in economic revival





Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned an open letter to the nation to commemorate his government's first anniversary of its second term in office.





[Matrix Moments] Milktech startup Country Delight co-founders on how they got unit economics right during coronavirus crisis





In this episode of MatrixMoments, Avnish Bajaj, Founder and Managing Director, Matrix Partners India, and Sanjot Malhi, Director, Matrix Partners India, speak to Chakradhar Gade and Nitin Kaushal, co-founders, Country Delight, on how they are ensuring deliveries in times of COVID-19.





This startup is helping students land internships during the coronavirus pandemic





Delhi-based Dare2Compete is an online student community that helps businesses connect with students for internships and recruitment. Since the lockdown, the company has helped place nearly a thousand students.





Actor Swara Bhasker helps over 1,300 migrants return to their homes via Shramik trains





Swara, along with AAP MLA Dilip Pandey, helped migrants go back home from Mumbai to UP, Bihar.





Quarantined Hackathons & Social Entrepreneurship during Global Crisis





Interesting how a series of hackathons can bring passionate people together from different parts of the globe: Building VoiceMed (cough detection Covid-19 pre-diagnosis tool) prototype in the pan-European EuVsVirus Hackathon. Further continuing to develop it into a product for making social impact.





Coronavirus: How marketers can etch out meaningful digital marketing campaigns





In a post-coronavirus world, brands must realign products and promotions, and find innovative ways to bring services indoors and leverage the bump in demand.





Guidelines for Restaurant Reopening Post COVID-19





Finally, with certain restrictions being lifted, we might see some of the restaurants reopening soon.





Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the real estate industry





The coronavirus pandemic has no doubt, changed the gears of working in the world economy. Right from aviation and tourism to retail and real estate, all industries have been impacted in various ways.





Three Indian companies get licence to manufacture NASA's coronavirus ventilators





The three Indian companies are Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd and Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd, NASA said in a statement.