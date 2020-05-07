Coronavirus updates for May 7

As the number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 50,000-mark, the country woke up to a gas leak in a Vishakhapatnam plant that killed at least 11. According to the district collector, the tragedy took place due to glitch in the refrigeration system, and as per police officials, the negligence is linked to the lockdown.





Karnataka resumed train services for migrant labourers after the labourers began walking home on foot due to cancellation of trains. The movement of at least nine Shramik trains was affected due to the gas leak in Andhra Pradesh.





Union Minister Nitin Gadkari warned that the MSME sector was on the verge of collapse, and urged industries to release the outstanding dues within a month for them to survive. At 69 percent, India now has the highest tax on fuel prices in the world, however, the price of fuel remains unchanged. According to data published by IHS Markit, the services industries in India signal a massive contraction as Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) plunged to 5.4 points — the lowest in the world.





WHO stated that 80,000 COVID-19 cases were reported daily in April. This comes as the number of global cases crosses 3.8 million, according to Worldometer. Russia overtook Germany and France as the country saw a record rise in the number of cases. Meanwhile, Pakistan has announced that it will ease lockdown restrictions, citing the economic havoc.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Coronavirus: VC funding may have paused, but market is seeing new ‘hot’ sectors and investing models





The full impact of the coronavirus on VC funding has started to play out. Deals deferred, term sheets withdrawn, valuations down, new models shaping up — COVID-19 is changing the way VCs operate.





Over 20 lakh people may lose jobs in the restaurant industry amidst coronavirus crisis





The coronavirus has already affected multiple sectors. Now, in a post-pandemic world, some of your favourite restaurants may not exist, warn restaurateurs.





Coronavirus: How Walmart India Best Price stores operated during lockdown despite multiple challenges





Early proactive steps taken by Walmart India ensured that it was prepared to meet the challenges from the coronavirus lockdown, keeping its wholesale stores Best Price up and running.





This healthtech startup is using an AI-based solution to prescreen COVID-19 patients





Bengaluru-based AIkenist is looking to solve the coronavirus problem through its artificial intelligence tool, which distinguishes COVID-19 related pneumonia by analysing lung damage in the patients.





Coronavirus: Uber Partners with Nature's Basket in Mumbai and Pune to deliver essentials





This partnership will provide customers access to Nature’s Basket stores located in Bandra, Chembur, Lokhandwala, and Prabhadevi in Mumbai, and in Aundh in Pune.





Coronavirus: Traders unable to pay employee salaries in full for April, says CAIT





CAIT has requested Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to intervene in the matter, which it described as being of great concern for the traders.





Coronavirus: Vehant Technologies launches AI-based analytics solution to detect face masks and ensure social distancing





Covid Analytics is an AI and computer vision-driven image analytics solution that flags COVID-19 related violations.





Coronavirus: Searches for online liquor delivery surge 900 pc after partial lifting of lockdown





The pent-up demand for liquor is hitting the roof amid the coronavirus lockdown, with Indians hunting for ways to get alcohol home delivered. Here's what search trends indicate.





Innovators present COVID-19 solutions at Chandigarh University’s virtual entrepreneurship hackathon





Chandigarh University’s Technology Business Incubator and Confederation of Global Innovators organises a virtual HACK-A-PRENEUR for innovation in areas like fintech, agritech, IT, blockchain, ecommerce, and healthcare to battle coronavirus.





Coronavirus: Nagpur-based company launches eco-friendly spittoons





EzySpit spittoons have been recognised by the Austrian data science company, StartUs Insights, as one of the top five innovations against coronavirus.





Coronavirus heroes: Maharashtra’s auto-rickshaw drivers are providing free rides, ration kits, and helping the needy





Autorickshaw drivers Ayaz, Shital, and Purushottamlal are Mumbai’s unsung heroes, with hearts bigger than their wallets. The three have been helping citizens negotiate the lockdown over the last six weeks.





Coronavirus: This village in Kerala is using umbrellas to practise social distancing





The village's civic body is ensuring that every resident in the area gets umbrellas, and is also distributing it for free to those in need of it.





Here are five sectors that will shine brighter post-COVID-19





The coronavirus pandemic has impacted businesses all over the world. These five sectors, however, are actually benefiting from the current situation.





Leadership in the time of pandemic





Inspired by former US military strategist John Boyd’s ‘OODA Loop’, the core concept of leadership in times of crisis is to cultivate four main actions - Observe, Orient, Decide, and Act.





'Dil Chahta Hai' title track recreated to raise funds for artistes affected by COVID-19





Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, T-Series and Berklee Indian Ensemble have recreated the title track of 'Dil Chahta Hai' to raise funds for Indian artistes hit by the coronavirus pandemic.





Coronavirus: PNB opens emergency credit line for MSMEs, eases working capital norms





Punjab National Bank on Wednesday said it has opened an emergency credit line for the MSME sector to help it tide over liquidity issues amid the coronavirus crisis.





Mylab to enable 2 lakh tests for COVID-19 per day





The Pune-based startup said it has expanded its production capacity to manufacture COVID-19 RT-PCR test kits to enable 2 lakh tests per day to meet the growing demand.