Will the Indian startup ecosystem survive the COVID-19 crisis?
A Nasscom survey found that around 40 pc of startups in India have either temporarily shut down or are on the verge of closing.
OTTs win over multiplexes with ‘direct-to-digital’ releases
Coronavirus is bringing about paradigm shifts in India’s entertainment industry. Amazon Prime Video’s ‘direct-to-digital’ releases have polarised the industry.
Why contactless dining will be the new normal
Ankit Mehrotra of Dineout discusses the future of restaurants and how contactless dining will be the new normal after coronavirus.
What does lockdown 4.0 mean for small-town startups
With Prime Minister stressing on “vocal for local”, small-town startups reveal that while there are considerable challenges, they are used to dealing with them.
Transforming retail experience for rural kiranas
Founded by four rural entrepreneurs, Bengaluru-based VilCart is providing technology, marketing, and logistics support to rural kiranas.
What helped Postman build a rockstar product
Here's how API development environment Postman evolved into an end-to-end lifecycle workflow through intuition and with ease.
