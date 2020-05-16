[Jobs roundup] Fulfil your fintech dream with these openings at Razorpay

The Indian startup ecosystem has been witnessing layoffs and salary cuts across sectors since the coronavirus spread intensified. However, the fintech business has been witnessing growth like never before. Contactless payments and the shift of traditional banking play to digital are responsible for this growth.





Earlier this week, fintech player Razorpay announced that it continues to hire critical roles across teams. The company has been witnessing 35 percent month-on-month growth, and an increased demand for digital payments from Tier II and III cities. The fintech startup informed YourStory that it was hiring over 50 critical positions across functions like backend, frontend, data sciences, and product management to meet the increasing demand.





Razorpay's Head of People Operations Anuradha Bharat said in a statement, "With a new digital world in order, we are seeing an emergence of skills revolutionalising the fintech space, and this rapid technological disruption means that new skills will emerge as fast as others become old-fashioned."

Razorpay Founders Harshil Mathur (L) and Shashank Kumar





If you're keen to be part of the fast-growing fintech sector, YourStory lists a few openings at Razorpay:

DevOps Engineer

Experience required: 1 to 3 years





Razorpay is looking for a DevOps Engineer with either up to three years of hands-on experience in DevOps or someone who is currently practicing DevOps methodology. The candidate will be responsible for working on infrastructure that is 100 percent on AWS, usiing Terraform. S/he will have to research, design, and implement solutions for fault tolerance, monitoring, performance enhancement, capacity optimisation, and configuration management of systems and applications.





The ideal candidate must have strong experience in development or configuration management. S/he should have experience on Configuration Management like Puppet, Chef or Ansible, and in working with Unix or Linux Systems.





For more details, click here.

Senior Software Development Engineer

Experience required: N/A





Razorpay is looking for a Senior Software Development Engineer who would be involved and drive product and design discussions, and help the company scale its payment infrastructure. The candidate will be required to contribute to open source, brainstorm, and create new directions.





An ideal candidate should have a strong product design sense and experience in working with programming languages like PHP, Python, Django, Java or C++.





For more details, click here.

Product Analyst

Experience required: 2 to 3 years





As a Product Analyst at Razorpay, the candidate will be required to assist in design, development, and execution of data-driven solutions. The candidate will be required to work very closely with staekeholders to identify key issues, strategic growth areas, and enhance the quality of decisions through analytics.





The ideal candidate should be familiar with product funnels, cohort analyses, and basic exploratory analysis. Experience with working on Excel or Google Sheets, SQL, and Descriptive statistics is mandatory. Expertise in R or Python will be an added benefit.





For more details, click here.

Manager (Banking Product)

Experience required: 1 to 2 years





The associate or manager of the banking product will be required to act as a liaison between the Razorpoay Product team and the bank, to ensure coordination and completion of projects in smooth and timely manner. S/he will have to maintain platform stability by regular performance monitoring of banks.





The ideal candidate should be comfortable working hands-on in a fast-paced startup environment, and have at least one to two years of experience in banking or related sector.





For more details, click here.

Associate Director, RazorpayX

Experience required: 6 years





As an Associate Director of Razorpay's RazorpayX product, the candidate will be required to devise the product strategy. Besides defining the long-term strategy, s/he will have to build quarterly roadmaps to achieve the product vision and create an impact. The candidate will also have to draft and execute a go-to market plan in conjunction with Product Marketing. S/he will have to collaborate with Engineering and Design teams to build products.

The ideal candidate should have at least six years of experience in product management, two years of hands-on software development experience, and another two years of hands-on people management experience.





For more details, click here.