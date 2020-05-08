Xiaomi launches new flagship smartphone Mi 10, Mi Box for non-smart TVs, and earbuds

Xiaomi has launched its much talked about premium smartphone Mi 10, which is equipped with 5G and a 108 megapixel quad-camera. Along with the smartphone in the premium flagship portfolio in India, the company also launched the Mi Box for non-smart TVs, which comes with apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc, as well as a new pair of truly wireless earbuds.









Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi, and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, said,





“At Xiaomi, we believe in setting new benchmarks for innovation and disrupting the status quo in technology. With Mi 10, we aim to redefine the premium smartphone experience for consumers in India."





Mi 10 offers 30W wired charging and world’s fastest 30W wireless charging. It also supports 10W reverse wireless charge, allowing users to charge other devices on-the-go. The smartphone also comes with a large 4,780 mAh battery and a 30W fast charger in-box.





In terms of design, Mi10 sports a 3D Curved AMOLED display, 6.67-inch screen, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back. The smartphone is priced at Rs 49,000 for 8GB+128GB, and Rs 54,999 for 8GB+256GB variant.





The phone can be preordered starting today on Xiaomi's website, Amazon and Mi Homes, and will go on sale across platforms on May 18, 2020.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

Priced at Rs 4,499, Xiaomi's True Wireless Earphones 2 features Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) capabilities that enhance call quality.





The earphones support LHDC with high-definition audio, SBC and AAC codecs, which help in reproduction of the original sound and also prevents vocal ranges from blending together with instruments.





The bundled case allows fourteen hours of playback in a single charge with the case and four hours of listening time otherwise. The earphones will be on sale from May 12.





Mi Box

With Mi Box 4K, Xiaomi takes on Amazon's Firestick. Mi Box 4K is an Android TV streaming media player that converts any non-smart TV into a smart TV, following a simple three-step set up process.





The device supports 4K Ultra HD video content playback, and automatically adjusts to deliver crystal clear output on all types of TV screens — HD/FHD/UHD and delivers rich audio with Dolby Audio and DTS 2.0 support.





The Mi Box comes with apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube, and 5,000 more apps and games on the Google Play Store. The device comes with built-in Chromecast that allows users to cast up to 4K Ultra-HD across mobile, tablet or laptops (Windows/MacOS). Mi Box 4K also supports voice search powered by Google Assistant.





Mi Box 4K claims to be the first Android TV-based streaming box to bring Google’s Data Saver built especially for India.





Data Saver allows up to three times more content streaming, along with data counter for individual apps, and the ability to cast locally and wirelessly to the TV without the need for an internet connection. The box is available at Rs 3,499 and can be bought from May 10 online as well as offline.





Manu Jain also added that the company plans to bring multiple Mi devices to India this year.