Of layoffs, pay cuts, pivots, hires, and more

A Nasscom survey, conducted to study the impact of COVID-19 on Indian startups, found that around 40 pc of startups have either temporarily shut down or are on the verge of closing.

By Team YS
25th May 2020
Last week was intense. After over six weeks of lockdown, a few cities opened up — some in a phased manner. Then, several companies across sectors announced layoffs while some announced that they were hiring


It's been almost two months since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown, and it has been a difficult time for the Indian startup ecosystem. A Nasscom survey, conducted to study the impact of COVID-19 on Indian startups, found that around 40 pc of startups have either temporarily shut down or are on the verge of closing. 


coronavirus

And yet, it’s not all gloom and doom in the startup world – at least for a nimble few. Indeed, a growing number of startups are pivoting to seize new opportunities, transforming their business models and offerings to navigate the current crisis. In YourStory’s new Pivot and Persist series, we aim to spotlight these Indian startups.


Stay home and stay safe!


Reliance JioMart launches in 200 locations

JioMart lead

Reliance's JioMart is live in top metros and Tier-I cities in India. Users can enter pincodes to check if their area is serviceable.


How we'll travel in a post-COVID-19 world

deep kalra

MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra

MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra talks about how coronavirus has hit the travel industry. He also has a message for startups and entrepreneurs.


Why entrepreneurship isn’t a short walk

Ronnie

Ronnie Screwvala

Media veteran and serial entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala on why continuous reskilling is now mandatory and how online learning is here to stay.


Lockdown 4.0 and small-town startups

Startup Bharat

[Stock image]

With a focus on “vocal for local”, small-town startups say that while challenges are considerable, they are used to dealing with them for some time.


Postman's vision of playing the long game

Postman

Take a closer look at API development environment Postman, and how it has evolved into an end-to-end lifecycle workflow through intuition.


OTTs are winning over multiplexes in lockdown

OTT

Image: YS Design

The coronavirus lockdown is changing India’s entertainment industry. Amazon Prime Video’s ‘direct-to-digital’ releases have polarised the industry.


Contactless dining is the new normal

Ankit Mehrotra, Co-founder & CEO, Dineout

​Ankit Mehrotra, Co-founder and CEO, Dineout

Dineout Founder and CEO Ankit Mehrotra on the future of restaurants and how contactless dining will be the new normal after coronavirus.


Small Businesses, Big Opportunity

Suxus Faizal Ahamed

Faizal Ahamed

Entrepreneur Faizal Ahamed, Founder of menswear brand Suxus talks about post-lockdown strategy for the offline retail industry.



Quote of the day:


"Just the way security protocols around flying changed fundamentally post 9/11 – we foresee an even more sweeping impact across the travel and hospitality value chain as a result of COVID-19."


— Deep Kalra, Founder, MakeMyTrip


