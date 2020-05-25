Of layoffs, pay cuts, pivots, hires, and more

Last week was intense. After over six weeks of lockdown, a few cities opened up — some in a phased manner. Then, several companies across sectors announced layoffs while some announced that they were hiring.





It's been almost two months since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown, and it has been a difficult time for the Indian startup ecosystem. A Nasscom survey, conducted to study the impact of COVID-19 on Indian startups, found that around 40 pc of startups have either temporarily shut down or are on the verge of closing.





And yet, it’s not all gloom and doom in the startup world – at least for a nimble few. Indeed, a growing number of startups are pivoting to seize new opportunities, transforming their business models and offerings to navigate the current crisis. In YourStory’s new Pivot and Persist series, we aim to spotlight these Indian startups.





Reliance's JioMart is live in top metros and Tier-I cities in India. Users can enter pincodes to check if their area is serviceable.





MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra talks about how coronavirus has hit the travel industry. He also has a message for startups and entrepreneurs.





Media veteran and serial entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala on why continuous reskilling is now mandatory and how online learning is here to stay.





With a focus on “vocal for local”, small-town startups say that while challenges are considerable, they are used to dealing with them for some time.





Take a closer look at API development environment Postman, and how it has evolved into an end-to-end lifecycle workflow through intuition.





The coronavirus lockdown is changing India’s entertainment industry. Amazon Prime Video’s ‘direct-to-digital’ releases have polarised the industry.





Dineout Founder and CEO Ankit Mehrotra on the future of restaurants and how contactless dining will be the new normal after coronavirus.





Entrepreneur Faizal Ahamed, Founder of menswear brand Suxus talks about post-lockdown strategy for the offline retail industry.









Quote of the day:





"Just the way security protocols around flying changed fundamentally post 9/11 – we foresee an even more sweeping impact across the travel and hospitality value chain as a result of COVID-19."





— Deep Kalra, Founder, MakeMyTrip





