Times Internet backed GetMyUni acquires online learning platform IELTSMaterial

Benguluru-based edtech startup GetMyUni has acquired online learning platform IELTSMaterial in an all-cash deal on April 15 2020. Post the acquisition, IELTSMaterial operations have been merged with GetMyUni.





Founded in 2014, IELTSMaterial is an IELTS preparation platform and serves 3.5 million learners annually in more than 100 countries.









IELTS is an English language exam that is required to be taken by international candidates who are considering studying or working in a country where English is the main language of communication.





The strategic move was made by GetMyUni in a bid to get in on the fast-growing e-learning market, which has exploded post Covid-19, and has forced students to learn online. The platform has already seen a 2x growth in learners and e-book sales since the acquisition.





Founder, and CEO of GetMyUni Upneet Grover stated,





“At GetMyUni, we are committed to helping 50 million students visiting our platform annually to choose their dream college or university. Study abroad was always the natural next step and hence, on the cards and with this acquisition, we are formally entering into the $10 billion study abroad market, since the IELTS exam is at the top of the funnel of majority of the study abroad aspirants not just in India, but globally."





Founded in 2015, GetMyUni operates three online platforms - GetMyUni, IELTSMaterial, TheCollegeMonk - and collectively serves over 50 million students annually. The startup also works with over 200+ universities in India and abroad driving over 10K+ enrollments to these universities.





Recently, in the wake of coronavirus, the startup has enabled universities to connect with students using webinars and is also working closely with universities to enable them to take their courses online and prepare to start their academic sessions irrespective of campus openings.





Over the years, GetMyUni has grown into one of India’s largest college, career, and course search platforms.