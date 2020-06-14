How events discovery startup 10times pivoted to online amidst coronavirus

Business events discovery startup 10times launched FLOOR, a virtual platform that helps organisers host large-scale events online with up to one million participants.





Snehashish Bhattacharjee, Global CEO and cofounder, Denave





Snehashish Bhattacharjee, R Narayan, and Debabrata Majumdar started Denave in Noida in 1999. Today, it claims to have influenced sales worth over $5 billion.





Tina Mani, Co-founder of YFret





B2B startup YFret helps retailers and ecommerce platforms offer personalised voice shopping. Now, it is all set to launch an in-store service in Kerala.





Deepak Sahni, Founder of Healthians





Healthians provides health tests in the comfort of the patient’s home. It operates with the vision of ‘Adding 10 healthy years to every user’s life’.





Vikram Vaidyanathan, Tarun Davda, and Rajinder Balaraman, Matrix Partners India





Tarun Davda and Vikram Vaidyanathan and Rajinder Balaraman of Matrix Partners India speak about how tracking the right metrics will help startups.









Startup Guide Stockholm covers emerging startups, accelerators, co-working spaces, and support institutes in Scandinavia’s major business hub.





