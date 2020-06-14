How events discovery startup 10times pivoted to online amidst coronavirus
Events discovery startup 10times launched FLOOR, a virtual platform to helps organisers host large-scale events online with up to one million participants.
How 10times pivoted to online amidst coronavirus
Business events discovery startup 10times launched FLOOR, a virtual platform that helps organisers host large-scale events online with up to one million participants.
