How events discovery startup 10times pivoted to online amidst coronavirus

Events discovery startup 10times launched FLOOR, a virtual platform to helps organisers host large-scale events online with up to one million participants.

By Team YS
14th Jun 2020
How 10times pivoted to online amidst coronavirus

10times_capsule

Business events discovery startup 10times launched FLOOR, a virtual platform that helps organisers host large-scale events online with up to one million participants.


