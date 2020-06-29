[Funding alert] Men's health and wellness startup Bold Care raises pre-seed round

Founded in 2019 by Rajat Jadhav, Rahul Krishnan, Harsh Singh, and Mohit Yadav, the Mumbai-based startup helps find permanent solutions for men’s wellness issues with unlimited post-consultation follow-ups.

By Sujata Sangwan
29th Jun 2020
Bold Care, a Mumbai-based men’s health and wellness startup, on Monday said it raised an undisclosed pre-seed round of funding from an array of strategic investors. These include Rajesh Ranavat, Executive Director at Fung Strategic Investments; Abhishek Shah, Founder of CommerceX; Sheetal Bahl, Manu Rikhye, and Ashish Taneja, Partners at growX ventures; Kabir Kochhar, former Founding Partner at The Glitch; and Mohit Satyanand.


Rajesh Ranavat said, “What attracted me to Bold Care was the very clear vision and passion of the founding team targeting the men’s health and wellness space, where the concept of an operational model was implemented in record time.”


“The launch of this platform has come at the right time where telemedicine will become a more acceptable means for interaction between doctors and patients. The platform has the ability to substantially scale up into adjacent areas of opportunity,” Rajesh added.

 

Bold Care

Bold Care Founders

Founded in 2019 by Rajat Jadhav, Rahul Krishnan, Harsh Singh, and Mohit Yadav, Bold Care is a digital men’s health and wellness startup that offers free sexologist consultations and discreet delivery of holistic sexual wellness kits. It offers personalised treatment plans with prescription medicines and natural supplements. With unlimited post-consultation follow-ups, the startup helps find permanent solutions for men’s wellness issues. 


“Our holistic plans include scientifically-backed prescription medicines and natural supplements. We aim to help men find a lasting, permanent solution, and treat the symptoms, as well as highlight the underlying causes. Through features that include monthly follow-ups with our customers, we can make necessary adjustments to their plans,” Rajat Jadhav, Co-founder, Bold Care, said.


According to the startup, all of Bold Care’s treatment plans and products are designed by its medical advisory board — a panel of doctors who have worked extensively on different aspects of men’s health and wellness such as andrology, fertility, and urology, to name a few


The venture is also being supported by Gurugram-based incubator Huddle, who have been incubating and advising Bold Care since its early inception. 


The startup claims that its treatment plans have been effective for almost 95 percent of its users. Its customer retention of 70 percent is growing steadily each month, it said.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

