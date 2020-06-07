Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna’s mission to feed millions in India
Vikas Khanna has served nearly 10 million meals to the underprivileged in at least 125 cities and towns across India in just two months through his Feed India drive.
How Mitron strives to show the 'real India'
Mitron TV co-founders Shivank Agarwal and Anish Khandelwal talk about building an 'Indian' social media platform, scaling the business, and more.
Amazon India supporting sellers survive COVID-19
Gopal Pillai of Amazon India reveals steps taken by the ecommerce giant to help SMBs survive the COVID-19 crisis, and helping them grow in the medium-to-long term.
Jio Platforms raises Rs 4.5 Cr from Silver Lake
Jio Platforms has now raised Rs 92,202.15 crore from leading global technology and growth investors, including Facebook, Silver Lake, General Atlantic, and more.
Nuances of a founder-VC relationship
Asish Mohapatra interviews Matrix Partners India’s Founder and Managing Director, Avnish Bajaj, about the relationship between the founder of a company, and a VC.
The story of India’s biggest nachos brand
Started by Vikram Agarwal in 2009, Cornitos grew into India’s biggest nachos brand by market share. By 2019, it had captured 60 percent of India’s nachos market.
What prompted the start of Capital Quotient
Bengaluru-based Capital Quotient functions as a one-stop solution for financial planning, investment tracking, real-time advice, and execution services.
Bag manufacturer Crea joins the coronavirus fight
Gurugram-based Crea Worldwide, which designs and makes bags and accessories for brands, switched to manufacturing PPE gear to help frontline coronavirus workers.
