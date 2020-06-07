Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna’s mission to feed millions in India

Vikas Khanna has served nearly 10 million meals to the underprivileged in at least 125 cities and towns across India in just two months through his Feed India drive.





Mitron TV co-founders Shivank Agarwal and Anish Khandelwal talk about building an 'Indian' social media platform, scaling the business, and more.





Gopal Pillai of Amazon India reveals steps taken by the ecommerce giant to help SMBs survive the COVID-19 crisis, and helping them grow in the medium-to-long term.





Photo: YS Design

Jio Platforms has now raised Rs 92,202.15 crore from leading global technology and growth investors, including Facebook, Silver Lake, General Atlantic, and more.





Asish and Avnish

Asish Mohapatra interviews Matrix Partners India’s Founder and Managing Director, Avnish Bajaj, about the relationship between the founder of a company, and a VC.





Vikram Agarwal, Founder and MD, Cornitos

Started by Vikram Agarwal in 2009, Cornitos grew into India’s biggest nachos brand by market share. By 2019, it had captured 60 percent of India’s nachos market.





Bengaluru-based Capital Quotient functions as a one-stop solution for financial planning, investment tracking, real-time advice, and execution services.





Upkar S Sharma, Founder, Crea Worldwide

Gurugram-based Crea Worldwide, which designs and makes bags and accessories for brands, switched to manufacturing PPE gear to help frontline coronavirus workers.





