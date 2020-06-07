Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna’s mission to feed millions in India

Vikas Khanna has served nearly 10 million meals to the underprivileged in at least 125 cities and towns across India in just two months through his Feed India drive.

By Team YS
7th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Vikas Khanna’s mission to feed millions in India

VK

Vikas Khanna has served nearly 10 million meals to the underprivileged in at least 125 cities and towns across India in just two months through his Feed India drive.


How Mitron strives to show the 'real India'

Mitron

Mitron TV co-founders Shivank Agarwal and Anish Khandelwal talk about building an 'Indian' social media platform, scaling the business, and more.


Amazon India supporting sellers survive COVID-19

Gopal Pillai

Gopal Pillai of Amazon India reveals steps taken by the ecommerce giant to help SMBs survive the COVID-19 crisis, and helping them grow in the medium-to-long term.


Jio Platforms raises Rs 4.5 Cr from Silver Lake

Ambani_Jio

Photo: YS Design

Jio Platforms has now raised Rs 92,202.15 crore from leading global technology and growth investors, including Facebook, Silver Lake, General Atlantic, and more.


Nuances of a founder-VC relationship

Matrix Moments - Decoding founder-VC relationship

Asish and Avnish

Asish Mohapatra interviews Matrix Partners India’s Founder and Managing Director, Avnish Bajaj, about the relationship between the founder of a company, and a VC.


The story of India’s biggest nachos brand

vikram

Vikram Agarwal, Founder and MD, Cornitos

Started by Vikram Agarwal in 2009, Cornitos grew into India’s biggest nachos brand by market share. By 2019, it had captured 60 percent of India’s nachos market.


What prompted the start of Capital Quotient

Capital Quotient

Bengaluru-based Capital Quotient functions as a one-stop solution for financial planning, investment tracking, real-time advice, and execution services.


Bag manufacturer Crea joins the coronavirus fight

Crea Worldwide

Upkar S Sharma, Founder, Crea Worldwide

Gurugram-based Crea Worldwide, which designs and makes bags and accessories for brands, switched to manufacturing PPE gear to help frontline coronavirus workers.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

This Hyderabad startup has built the world’s first IoT-based contactless, wireless thermal scanner to detect coronavirus symptoms

Tenzin Pema

A foodtech EVO-lution: this startup is set to disrupt India’s plant-based food market with its ‘clean’ egg substitute

Tenzin Pema

Milking the opportunity: how camel, goat and donkey milk are gaining traction in India

Hitesh Rathi
Daily Capsule
Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna’s mission to feed millions in India
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Exploration, experimentation, education – artist tips for success in the creative journey

Madanmohan Rao

Learn English, donate meals amid COVID-19 pandemic, stream Rekhta poetry – things you can do with Alexa during lockdown

Rashi Varshney

From Ola, Uber to Swiggy, OYO, startups lay off employees due to coronavirus

Trisha Medhi

Best of Weekender: From a candid chat with actor Piyush Mishra to the dazzling beauty of the Bollywood Art Project

Asha Chowdary

Prime Venture Partners’ Shripati Acharya on everything SaaS companies need to know about 'customer churn'

Debolina Biswas

Coronavirus updates for June 7

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India