Decoding the rise of Sula, one of India’s cult wine brands

Sula Vineyards is one of the biggest wine brands in the market that sells one million cases a year and clocks a turnover of almost Rs 500 crore.









The programme will induct nearly 2,000 participants, divided into teams of five, that will shape their ideas based on 10 themes related to emerging technologies.









Anant Maheshwari, President of Microsoft India, discusses the role technology will play in navigating the 'new normal' brought on by COVID-19.









Paxful, a peer-to-peer bitcoin startup, launched in India this year, and saw record trading volumes after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on cryptocurrencies.





Ankit Nagori, Co-founder Curefit





In an exclusive interaction with YourStory, Ankit Nagori, Co-founder, Curefit, explains how the startup plans to grow the brand in the next few months.





Vignesh Kaneria and Alpesh Donga, co-founders, Jal Technnologies





Surat-based Jal Technologies has developed an IoT device Prkruti, which monitors air pollution levels and provides real-time data, which is then validated by AI algorithms.









Video-led social app Public provides users with a platform to share and view hyperlocal videos and get real-time updates on what’s happening in their locality and city.





