Decoding the rise of Sula, one of India’s cult wine brands

Sula Vineyards is one of the biggest wine brands in the market that sells one million cases a year and clocks a turnover of almost Rs 500 crore.

By Team YS
13th Jun 2020
Sula Capsule

Infosys launches global online programme

Infosys


The programme will induct nearly 2,000 participants, divided into teams of five, that will shape their ideas based on 10 themes related to emerging technologies.


Tech is the 'new normal' post-COVID-19

Anant Maheshwari


Anant Maheshwari, President of Microsoft India, discusses the role technology will play in navigating the 'new normal' brought on by COVID-19.


Meet Paxful, the ‘eBay for Bitcoins’ 

Paxful co-founders


Paxful, a peer-to-peer bitcoin startup, launched in India this year, and saw record trading volumes after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on cryptocurrencies.


CureFit digital classes to generate $1M

Ankit Nagori, Curefit

Ankit Nagori, Co-founder Curefit


In an exclusive interaction with YourStory, Ankit Nagori, Co-founder, Curefit, explains how the startup plans to grow the brand in the next few months.


Solving India's air pollution problem

Jal Technnologies

Vignesh Kaneria and Alpesh Donga, co-founders, Jal Technnologies


Surat-based Jal Technologies has developed an IoT device Prkruti, which monitors air pollution levels and provides real-time data, which is then validated by AI algorithms.


Exploring the social video app by Inshorts team

public app


Video-led social app Public provides users with a platform to share and view hyperlocal videos and get real-time updates on what’s happening in their locality and city.


Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] How these ex-Tata Group execs started a milk revolution in Jharkhand

Rashi Varshney

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Anand Mahindra invests $1 million in Gurugram-based startup Hapramp

Bhavya Kaushal

[Funding alert] US-based startup Postman raises $150 million in Series C round at $2 billion valuation

Thimmaya Poojary
Latest

Updates from around the world

[Jobs Roundup] With these Program Manager roles, build great tech for top companies

Debolina Biswas

Events discovery startup 10times lets businesses take the virtual FLOOR amid coronavirus

Shreya Ganguly

[Matrix Moments] Tracking metrics key for the success of startups

Salonie Ganju

[The Turning Point] Yuvraj Singh-backed Healthians was founded to restore consumer trust in healthcare space

Debolina Biswas

Coronavirus updates for June 12

Team YS

Marriott ties up with Zomato to expand home delivery service

Press Trust of India

