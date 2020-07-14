[Funding alert] Edtech platform Unacademy leads a strategic investment of $5M in Mastree

Bengaluru-based edtech platform, Unacademy today announced that it has led a strategic investment of $5M to acquire a majority stake in Mastree, a leading K12 learning platform. With this investment, Mastree will join the Unacademy Group, which consists of Wifistudy, Kreatryx, PrepLadder, and CodeChef.





This will further strengthen Unacademy’s presence in the K12 learning space. In addition to the investment, Unacademy has provided Blume Ventures an exit.





Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO, Unacademy said, "Unacademy and Mastree have a shared vision, and together, we want to create an impact and make quality education accessible and affordable. Mastree is building a highly impactful subscription product, and it will change the way students learn. We are very happy to have Mastree as part of the Unacademy Group"

Unacademy Co-founders (L to R), Roman Saini, Hemesh Singh and Gaurav Munjal





Founded in October 2019 by Shrey Goyal and Royal Jain, Mastree recognised the gaps in foundational learning and the challenging transition to middle school for both students and parents. It aims to bridge this gap by strengthening the foundation and inspiring students to achieve excellence.





Mastree is building a one-stop subscription product for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) courses, for classes 5 to 8, which will include live classes in small groups for mathematics, science, public speaking, creative writing, Vedic mathematics, and others.





Along with live classes, students can also utilise various features like doubt solving, unlimited personalised practice, live quizzes, etc.





“Mastree’s mission is to help students achieve academic excellence by igniting their curiosity and providing them with personalised and affordable education. We are excited to be a part of the Unacademy Group, and have the Unacademy team as a partner and mentor in this journey,” said Shrey.





Unacademy aims to bring quality and affordable education to all learners by enabling them to learn from India's top educators. The platform currently has over 20,000 educators, more than 30 million learners, and caters to over 35 exam categories.