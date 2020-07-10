T-Hub partners with MeitY, Digital India to help hardware startups

The startups will go through regular interventions through bootcamps and dedicated mentoring organised by T-Hub.

By Press Trust of India
10th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

T-Hub, an initiative by the Telangana government for startups, on Friday said it has joined hands with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Digital India for helping hardware and IoT startups across the country.


T-Hub will lead Digital India's Scale Up program for hardware and Internet of Things (IoT) startups across India, a statement said.
Things to consider before starting a startup in 2020


Also Read

TruMath, Doubtnut, Cuemath — these edtech startups are helping students deal with maths anxiety


The aim is to help provide scale up opportunities to the startups and make them ready in terms of product, investment, and new market access, it added.


About 10-15 startups with leading-edge solutions in mobility, energy, agriculture, aerospace, manufacturing, consumer, healthtech, medtech, smart cities, and logistics and supply chain sectors will be shortlisted.


The call for application for the programme will commence in July 2020, and startups will be shortlisted after an extensive screening process, it added.


"India has already developed a reputation for its expertise in the software technology space. We are beginning to see startups emerging in the hardware space that are solving important problems. Schemes such as FAME II and Manufacturing-Hub plans by the Indian government has already laid a strong foundation," Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub and chief innovation officer of the state of Telangana, said.


He added, to further fuel the growth of hardware and IoT startups in India, T-Hub has partnered with MeitY to take the ecosystem to the next level so that innovative startups can scale-up strategically.


"T-Hub brings its matured acceleration programme with access to customers, investors, and specialised mentors," he said.


The batch of startups will go through regular interventions through bootcamps and dedicated mentoring organised by T-Hub.


During the programme, startups will get exposure to design/enhance their hardware, the statement said.


In addition, they will receive mentorship in areas such as pricing, go-to-market strategies, and fundraising, amongst others. As part of the programme, the shortlisted startups will also receive equity-free grants, it added.

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Looking to buy a new laptop for yourself? Here is a quick buying guide

Team YS

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

From interesting to impactful: CII Global Knowledge Summit panel shares tips on effective storytelling

Madanmohan Rao

Freshworks makes third acquisition, brings IT services management to customers

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Rise of ecommerce amidst COVID-19; Investing in the new normal
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus updates for July 10

Kanishk Singh

Freshworks makes third acquisition, brings IT services management to customers

Vishal Krishna

[Weekly funding roundup] Investments into startups touch $106 million

Thimmaya Poojary

Zomato’s burn to be under $1M, revenue close to 60 pc of pre-COVID-19 peaks

Sindhu Kashyaap

From Amitabh Kant and KP Krishnan to Srinivasan Srini and Geeta Goel, these esteemed speakers will enlighten MSMEs on the way forward

Apoorva Puranik

India most attractive global market for clean energy: PM Modi

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom