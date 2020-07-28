Zoomcar, ETO Motors partner to boost shared EV mobility

Self-drive car rental service provider Zoomcar on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement with Hyderabad-based electric mobility solutions provider ETO Motors to provide an array of platform services for the latter's shared three-wheeler business.





Under the agreement, Zoomcar will provide its proprietary technology which emphasises on security and maintenance of vehicles, while ETO Motors will own and operate electric three-wheelers for shared first-mile and last-mile passenger commute, as well as goods movement within cities, a company statement said.





"Through this partnership with ETO Motors, we aim to leverage our AI-based platform to enable large fleet operators to better manage their assets through greater vehicle safety and lower total operating cost," Zoomcar CEO and Co-Founder Greg Moran said.

Greg Moran, Co-founder and CEO, Zoomcar





Zoomcar's contribution will be in the form of its technology, including apps for customers and drivers combined with the experience of managing large scale mobility solutions, while, ETO will own and operate electric vehicles to deliver seamless mobility to customers.





"The next phase of collaboration between our respective companies with respect to the development of the co-branded digital platform will undoubtedly mark a significant step forward for the industry," ETO Motors CEO Biju Mathew said.





The platform will focus on deployment of electric vehicles (EVs) in three-wheeler, four-wheeler, and two-wheeler segments for first-mile, last-mile, intracity passenger, and goods movement across India.





It will help in discovery of vehicle and ensure a safe commute for the passengers. The vehicles can also be geo-fenced and disabled remotely in case of any emergency, the statement said.





At present, Zoomcar is operational in 45 cities across India. The startup has been planning to launch in international markets next year.





Speaking to YourStory, Co-founder and CEO Greg Moran, reconfirmed Zoomcar’s international ambitions and confirmed that it will be heading to other Asian markets next year. These will include not just developing economies but also advanced markets.





The startup had earlier in 2017 also revealed its plans to enter the vastly untapped African market. It believes that few companies have come out with unique innovation for the region, which can translate to a big opportunity for Zoomcar.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)