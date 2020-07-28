Zoomcar, ETO Motors partner to boost shared EV mobility

Zoomcar's contribution will be in the form of its technology, including apps for customers and drivers, while ETO will own and operate electric vehicles to deliver seamless mobility to customers.

By Press Trust of India
28th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Self-drive car rental service provider Zoomcar on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement with Hyderabad-based electric mobility solutions provider ETO Motors to provide an array of platform services for the latter's shared three-wheeler business.


Under the agreement, Zoomcar will provide its proprietary technology which emphasises on security and maintenance of vehicles, while ETO Motors will own and operate electric three-wheelers for shared first-mile and last-mile passenger commute, as well as goods movement within cities, a company statement said.


"Through this partnership with ETO Motors, we aim to leverage our AI-based platform to enable large fleet operators to better manage their assets through greater vehicle safety and lower total operating cost," Zoomcar CEO and Co-Founder Greg Moran said.
Greg Morgan

Greg Moran, Co-founder and CEO, Zoomcar

Also Read

Car rental startup Zoomcar plans to go international next year, targets China and Japan


Zoomcar's contribution will be in the form of its technology, including apps for customers and drivers combined with the experience of managing large scale mobility solutions, while, ETO will own and operate electric vehicles to deliver seamless mobility to customers.


"The next phase of collaboration between our respective companies with respect to the development of the co-branded digital platform will undoubtedly mark a significant step forward for the industry," ETO Motors CEO Biju Mathew said.


The platform will focus on deployment of electric vehicles (EVs) in three-wheeler, four-wheeler, and two-wheeler segments for first-mile, last-mile, intracity passenger, and goods movement across India.


It will help in discovery of vehicle and ensure a safe commute for the passengers. The vehicles can also be geo-fenced and disabled remotely in case of any emergency, the statement said.


At present, Zoomcar is operational in 45 cities across India. The startup has been planning to launch in international markets next year.


Speaking to YourStory, Co-founder and CEO Greg Moran, reconfirmed Zoomcar’s international ambitions and confirmed that it will be heading to other Asian markets next year. These will include not just developing economies but also advanced markets.


The startup had earlier in 2017 also revealed its plans to enter the vastly untapped African market. It believes that few companies have come out with unique innovation for the region, which can translate to a big opportunity for Zoomcar.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BharatPe launches scheme to allow employees to sell back their shares from first vesting

Vishal Krishna

Due to 'right decisions taken at right time', India better placed in COVID-19 fight: PM Modi

Press Trust of India

This agritech startup by IIT and IIM alumni is bringing fresh produce to your doorstep

Sindhu Kashyaap

This Google Launchpad-incubated startup provides loans at zero-cost EMI to help parents pay school fees

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
Coworking to pubs, how entrepreneurs are navigating the pandemic? And, actor Randeep Hooda talks conservation
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus updates for July 28

Team YS

BharatPe launches scheme to allow employees to sell back their shares from first vesting

Vishal Krishna

Due to 'right decisions taken at right time', India better placed in COVID-19 fight: PM Modi

Press Trust of India

Randeep Hooda’s message on World Conservation Day: Get off your ass

Ryan Frantz

Fintech startup Niyo acquires Bengaluru startup Goalwise to target millennials

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Pickright Technologies raises $175K from angel investors

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform