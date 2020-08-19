[Funding alert] Hiring platform Able Jobs raises $1.8M led by SAIF Partners

Bengaluru-based hiring startup for entry-level talent Able Jobs will use the funding for the acceleration of its product growth and expansion of its team.

By Sujata Sangwan
19th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based hiring platform for entry-level talent, Able Jobs, has raised a seed round of $1.8 million from Saif Partners, Y Combinator, Neeraj Arora, Titan Capital, and First Cheque.


The startup will use the funding to accelerate its product growth and expansion of its team. Able Jobs also plans to build state-of-the-art training products for companies to hire talent reliably and expand into adjacent sectors like FMCG, BFSI, etc.


Ravish Agrawal, CEO of Able Jobs, said, “Over the past decades, companies have invested a lot of capital in hiring and training entry-level talent. We, at Able Jobs, are focused on solving this by partnering with companies and helping them hire trained professionals with a single click and no upfront investment.”


Able Jobs

Able Jobs Founders (L-R) Siddharth Srivastava, Ravish Agrawal and Swatantra Kumar

Also Read

[Jobs roundup] Work with Facebook-backed Meesho with these openings


“We are glad to have the SAIF team on our side, their deep networks in the ecosystem and years of expertise with startups will help us massively scale up our business,” he added.


Helping companies like WhiteHatJr, Bigbasket, and Sharechat hire entry level talent in the fields of sales, support, and marketing, Able Jobs also offers skill development and online training courses for these young candidates.


Launched in May 2019 by Ravish Agrawal, Swatantra Kumar, and Siddharth Srivastav, the startup provides end to end hiring support to companies from finding the right candidate to getting talent deployed. Its app has online training programmes which pre-trains candidates for job roles specific to companies.


Post-training, companies interview candidates and then roll out offers as deemed fit. Able Jobs also helps companies acquire talent through social channels and gives them access to people beyond job portals.


"We are extremely thrilled to partner with Ravish and his team who are catering to the flourishing bracket of job-seekers in the country. With the rising needs of such platforms in a post-Covid job market, we are confident that Ablejobs can catalyse the growth and development of the entry-level hiring ecosystem in our country while scaling up efficiently at the same time. Looking forward to partnering with them in their next phase of growth,” said Deepak Gaur, MD, SAIF Partners India.


With organisations prioritising skills more than college degrees, their talent requirements have become very dynamic. Using Able Jobs, the startup said that companies have seen 11X faster hiring and 4X deployable talent over the past few months.

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Actor Suniel Shetty invests in Kochi-based healthtech startup Vieroots

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Foodtech startup Daalchini raises Rs 5 Cr in pre-Series A round led by Artha Venture Fund

Sujata Sangwan

Here’s why and when Byju’s may go public

Ramarko Sengupta

This bootstrapped startup built an ‘eBay for Bitcoins’ and is heating up India’s crypto market

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
BYJU'S founder reveals when the edtech decacorn may go public
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Actor Suniel Shetty invests in Kochi-based healthtech startup Vieroots

Sujata Sangwan

e-Raksha Competition 2020: Calling all students, educators and caregivers for innovative solutions to address cybersecurity risks

Team YS

Why Open - Asia’s first neo-banking platform for SMBs and startups – banks on Sumo Logic to drastically reduce its turnaround time

Ryan Frantz

[Funding alert] Nutrition tech startup Habbit Health raises pre-seed round from 3one4 Capital, AngelList India, others

Trisha Medhi

GAME launches Xcelerator to power Mass Entrepreneurship in Ludhiana

Team YS

[Funding alert] CpaaS startup CometChat raises $1.6M from US and Indian VCs

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Aug 21 2020

Gift of hope summit

Virtual event
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform