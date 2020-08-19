[Funding alert] Hiring platform Able Jobs raises $1.8M led by SAIF Partners

Bengaluru-based hiring platform for entry-level talent, Able Jobs, has raised a seed round of $1.8 million from Saif Partners, Y Combinator, Neeraj Arora, Titan Capital, and First Cheque.





The startup will use the funding to accelerate its product growth and expansion of its team. Able Jobs also plans to build state-of-the-art training products for companies to hire talent reliably and expand into adjacent sectors like FMCG, BFSI, etc.





Ravish Agrawal, CEO of Able Jobs, said, “Over the past decades, companies have invested a lot of capital in hiring and training entry-level talent. We, at Able Jobs, are focused on solving this by partnering with companies and helping them hire trained professionals with a single click and no upfront investment.”





Able Jobs Founders (L-R) Siddharth Srivastava, Ravish Agrawal and Swatantra Kumar





“We are glad to have the SAIF team on our side, their deep networks in the ecosystem and years of expertise with startups will help us massively scale up our business,” he added.





Helping companies like WhiteHatJr, Bigbasket, and Sharechat hire entry level talent in the fields of sales, support, and marketing, Able Jobs also offers skill development and online training courses for these young candidates.





Launched in May 2019 by Ravish Agrawal, Swatantra Kumar, and Siddharth Srivastav, the startup provides end to end hiring support to companies from finding the right candidate to getting talent deployed. Its app has online training programmes which pre-trains candidates for job roles specific to companies.





Post-training, companies interview candidates and then roll out offers as deemed fit. Able Jobs also helps companies acquire talent through social channels and gives them access to people beyond job portals.





"We are extremely thrilled to partner with Ravish and his team who are catering to the flourishing bracket of job-seekers in the country. With the rising needs of such platforms in a post-Covid job market, we are confident that Ablejobs can catalyse the growth and development of the entry-level hiring ecosystem in our country while scaling up efficiently at the same time. Looking forward to partnering with them in their next phase of growth,” said Deepak Gaur, MD, SAIF Partners India.





With organisations prioritising skills more than college degrees, their talent requirements have become very dynamic. Using Able Jobs, the startup said that companies have seen 11X faster hiring and 4X deployable talent over the past few months.