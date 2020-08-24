From leading with empathy to overcoming adversity, here's what business leaders in India are talking about

Last week, on YourStory Leadership Talk, Vinita Bali, Independent Director and Former MD of Britannia Industries spoke about why empathy is an important element of leadership, how focusing on the customer and their needs should be at the forefront to build a great business, and more.





Then, Amisha Jain, CEO of Zivame, talked about coming out stronger in the face of adversity, challenges in logistics, driving growth, and expansion plans.





India’s largest online learning startup BYJU'S may go public in the next two to three years by listing itself on stock exchanges both in India and the US. In a recent conversation, Founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said that an IPO is possible in the next two to three years, and that it’s an “aspiration” for him to build a large public company out of India.





Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU'S

Last but not least, actor, mental health coach, and entrepreneur Pooja Bedi talked about the importance of mental health and starting HappySouls to bring her years of her coaching in mental wellbeing to provide a one-stop place for health and wellness needs









Sivakumar Sundaram, Chairman Executive Committee (CEC), Bennett Coleman & Company (BCCL), reveals how the 182-year-old Times Group has managed to stay relevant.





Roots Ventures Managing Partner Japan Vyas

By identifying trends early and backing the right entrepreneurs in the consumer brands space, Roots Ventures says it has created a strong identity.





(From L-R) Shashvat and Ashneer

While PayTM and PhonePe may already be dominating the digital payments market, BharatPe is writing its own success story by becoming a partner for India’s 50 million SMBs.





Narendra Pasuparthy of Nandu's Chicken came back from the US to join his family poultry business 10 years ago. The Nanda Group is a Rs 500-crore company established in 1963.





Natasha Jethanandani, CTO of Kaleidofin

From building products at Microsoft and Google to leading engineering at BankBazaar, Natasha Jethanandani, CTO of Kaleidofin, is now using her skills for the unbanked.





Bootstrapped startup VideoMeet is riding on the central government’s push for local tech innovation. It has created a free Made-in-India video conferencing platform.









VSSUT’s Team VSLV is building a sounding rocket VSLV and a PicoSAT satellite to monitor the damages in the world’s longest dam in the world — Hirakud Dam in Odisha.









Quote of the day:





“To remain relevant, we had to create colour, youth, and Page 3. We even started a Planet M music store to ensure that there is youth. Planet M may not have made money for us — similarly, the cover page doesn’t make money for us — but it keeps our audience engaged."





— Sivakumar Sundaram, Chairman Executive Committee (CEC), Bennett Coleman & Company (BCCL)





