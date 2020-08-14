Watch Stanza Living co-founder discuss the impact of COVID-19 on co-living industry

Stanza Living Co-founder Anindya Dutta talks about the impact of COVID-19 on the managed co-living industry and what steps the startup is taking.

By Team YS
14th Aug 2020
Stanza Living co-founder on housing amid COVID-19

Stanza Living

Stanza Living Co-founder Anindya Dutta talks about the impact of COVID-19 on the managed co-living industry and what steps the startup is taking.


