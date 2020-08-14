Watch Stanza Living co-founder discuss the impact of COVID-19 on co-living industry

Stanza Living Co-founder Anindya Dutta talks about the impact of COVID-19 on the managed co-living industry and what steps the startup is taking.





Is telemedicine and online consultations the way forward for the Indian healthcare sector? [Representational image]

Healthcare industry experts agree that the mass adoption of telemedicine during the pandemic has given a boost to the healthtech sector.





Nikhil Kapur, Partner at STRIVE Ventures | Image Source: 100x Entrepreneur Podcast team

Nikhil Kapur, Partner at STRIVE Ventures, talks about his journey of becoming a VC, various SaaS models, and STRIVE’s investment thesis.





Drone developed by Vinveli | Image Source: Team Vinveli

Chennai-based Vinveli makes indigenous UAVs for Special Forces such as the National Security Guard and the Central Reserve Police Force.





Vatsala Sharma and Aneesha Jyoti, Co-founders of Language Curry

Language Curry is a Gurugram-based Indian language learning startup, with an app for easy, interactive and culturally relevant learning.





Iconscount is a bootstrapped design resource marketplace with 200,000+ users that offers ready-to-use high-quality icons, illustrations, etc.





GlobalSkill app

Edtech startup Globalskill is helping many blue- and grey-collar employees, underprivileged job seekers, and students upskill and find jobs.





Founders of Noraa, Hemender Hoon (L) and Ayush Chandel (R). (Image source: Hemender Hoon)

Hemender Hoon and Ayush Chandel started Noraa, an organic and biodegradable sanitary pads startup with an all-women manufacturing unit.





Peps cofounders (from L to R) P Manjunath, K Madhavan and G Shankar Ram

K Madhavan, G Shankar Ram, and P Manjunath started spring mattress business Peps Industries and claim 54 percent of the market.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!