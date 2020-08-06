Straight talk with Zoom COO Aparna Bawa; The new normal in the workplace

Aparna Bawa, COO of Zoom, and Abe Smith, Head of International Markets of Zoom, on how and why Zoom became the most talked-about brand around the world.





Working in the new normal

The ‘new normal’ has brought in opportunities for startups to leverage technology and come up with products that increase efficiency and rethink workspaces.





Women pick up leaves by hand at a tea garden in Darjeeling. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)

COVID-19 has impacted our daily chai as well. The harvesting of first flush tea or spring tea coincided with the nationwide lockdown, causing a loss in crop production.





Founding team of DealShare

Started on WhatsApp, Jaipur-based DealShare is a social commerce-based deals platform that provides discounts on grocery and other daily use items.





Sagacious IP cofounder and president Tarun Kumar Bansal

Started in Gurugram in 2008 by Tarun Kumar Bansal and Anant Kataria, Sagacious IP is making Indian SMEs globally competitive by creating impact across their IP life-cycle.





Rishabh Khanna

With $1 million in revenue, edtech startup Suraasa is making teacher education accessible, and providing lifecycle management for better employment opportunities.





Invento Robotics, Co-founder, Balaji Vishwanathan

These robots by Indian startups are helping minimise human intervention and paving the way for the use of technology in our fight against COVID-19.





Paul Alapat, Chief Product Officer of Acuity Knowledge Partners

Paul Alapat of Acuity Knowledge Partners believes India can leverage its strengths to turn into a major economic hub for the world, which seemed a distant aspiration until now.





