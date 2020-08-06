Straight talk with Zoom COO Aparna Bawa; The new normal in the workplace
Aparna Bawa, COO of Zoom, and Abe Smith, Head of International Markets of Zoom, on how and why Zoom became the most talked-about brand around the world.
Straight talk with Zoom COO Aparna Bawa
Aparna Bawa, COO of Zoom, and Abe Smith, Head of International Markets of Zoom, on how and why Zoom became the most talked-about brand around the world.
The new normal in the workplace
The ‘new normal’ has brought in opportunities for startups to leverage technology and come up with products that increase efficiency and rethink workspaces.
How the tea sector will survive COVID-19
COVID-19 has impacted our daily chai as well. The harvesting of first flush tea or spring tea coincided with the nationwide lockdown, causing a loss in crop production.
DealShare's evolution into a tech platform
Started on WhatsApp, Jaipur-based DealShare is a social commerce-based deals platform that provides discounts on grocery and other daily use items.
This IP firm is helping SMEs lead innovations
Started in Gurugram in 2008 by Tarun Kumar Bansal and Anant Kataria, Sagacious IP is making Indian SMEs globally competitive by creating impact across their IP life-cycle.
How Suraasa is upskilling Indian teachers
With $1 million in revenue, edtech startup Suraasa is making teacher education accessible, and providing lifecycle management for better employment opportunities.
Made-in-India robots helping health workers
These robots by Indian startups are helping minimise human intervention and paving the way for the use of technology in our fight against COVID-19.
Bold reforms needed to kickstart economy
Paul Alapat of Acuity Knowledge Partners believes India can leverage its strengths to turn into a major economic hub for the world, which seemed a distant aspiration until now.
