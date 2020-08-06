Straight talk with Zoom COO Aparna Bawa; The new normal in the workplace

Aparna Bawa, COO of Zoom, and Abe Smith, Head of International Markets of Zoom, on how and why Zoom became the most talked-about brand around the world.

By Team YS
6th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Straight talk with Zoom COO Aparna Bawa

zoom

Aparna Bawa, COO of Zoom, and Abe Smith, Head of International Markets of Zoom, on how and why Zoom became the most talked-about brand around the world.


The new normal in the workplace

future of work

Working in the new normal

The ‘new normal’ has brought in opportunities for startups to leverage technology and come up with products that increase efficiency and rethink workspaces.


How the tea sector will survive COVID-19

Tea garden

Women pick up leaves by hand at a tea garden in Darjeeling. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)

COVID-19 has impacted our daily chai as well. The harvesting of first flush tea or spring tea coincided with the nationwide lockdown, causing a loss in crop production. 


DealShare's evolution into a tech platform

Product Roadmap - Dealshare

Founding team of DealShare

Started on WhatsApp, Jaipur-based DealShare is a social commerce-based deals platform that provides discounts on grocery and other daily use items.


This IP firm is helping SMEs lead innovations

sagacious

Sagacious IP cofounder and president Tarun Kumar Bansal

Started in Gurugram in 2008 by Tarun Kumar Bansal and Anant Kataria, Sagacious IP is making Indian SMEs globally competitive by creating impact across their IP life-cycle.


How Suraasa is upskilling Indian teachers

Suraasa

Rishabh Khanna

With $1 million in revenue, edtech startup Suraasa is making teacher education accessible, and providing lifecycle management for better employment opportunities.


Made-in-India robots helping health workers

Invento robotics

Invento Robotics, Co-founder, Balaji Vishwanathan

These robots by Indian startups are helping minimise human intervention and paving the way for the use of technology in our fight against COVID-19.


Bold reforms needed to kickstart economy

Paul Alapat - Acuity Knowledge Partners

Paul Alapat, Chief Product Officer of Acuity Knowledge Partners

Paul Alapat of Acuity Knowledge Partners believes India can leverage its strengths to turn into a major economic hub for the world, which seemed a distant aspiration until now.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Byju's acquires coding startup Whitehat Jr. for $300M

Sindhu Kashyaap

Paytm appoints Bhavesh Gupta as SVP and CEO of its lending business

Sujata Sangwan

This husband-wife duo’s startup VideoTap has raked in seven US patents in four years

Sindhu Kashyaap

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Straight talk with Zoom COO Aparna Bawa; The new normal in the workplace
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Xiaomi's 'Mi Browser Pro' on the list of 47 Chinese apps banned recently

Press Trust of India

OYO to restore full salaries of employees in India and South Asia

Apurva P

Disney+ Hotstar subscribers nearing 9 million; OTT service to launch in Indonesia

Sohini Mitter

Indian software product companies seek urgent reforms to enhance ease of doing business

Thimmaya Poojary

Just what fintech startups need: a ‘Catalyst’ for success in the new normal

Team YS

The new National Education Policy unveils a host of opportunities for edtech players

Shantanu Rooj

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform