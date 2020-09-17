MakeMyTrip's Deep Kalra on the future of travel; CB Insights makes second acquisition in 2 months

By Team YS|17th Sep 2020
Founder and CEO Anand Sanwal talks about the Netherlands-based Blockdata deal, the company’s focus on blockchain, and more.
CB Insights acquires Blockdata

CB Insights

Founder and CEO Anand Sanwal talks about the Netherlands-based Blockdata deal, the company’s focus on blockchain, and more.


Age of the revenge travel

Travel, hills

Deep Kalra is a big believer in ‘revenge travel', the pent up demand from travellers who have been locked in due to the virus.


Building a tech ecosystem for retailers

Product Roadmap - Zilingo

Ankiti Bose and Dhruv Kapoor, founders of Zilingo

Southeast Asian unicorn Zilingo, founded in 2015 as a fashion and lifestyle marketplace, is now a tech ecosystem for retailers.


Driving towards a greener future

EVage

Chandigarh-based EVage has designed and built a four-wheeled electric vehicle in-house with a focus on the B2B segment.


Acing the image consultancy business

Geeta Singh

Geeta Singh founded TYC Communication in New Delhi with just Rs 50,000. Today, she serves over 200 clients from different domains.


Combining storytelling and yoga for children

Li'l Yogi

Sabrina Merchant, Founder of Li'l Yogi

Founded by Sabrina Merchant in 2018, Li’l Yogis conducts weekly yoga classes for children between seven and 13 years of age. 


Charkhi Dadri's Swachh Survekshan success

Haryana

The Municipal Council and the residents of Charkhi Dadri in Haryana left no stone unturned to keep their city clean.


A stationery brand in a paperless time

Oddy

Stationery company Oddy, founded by Atul Garg, is targeting an annual turnover of Rs 600 crore in the next five years.


