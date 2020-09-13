How this law graduate founded a financial education startup

By Team YS|13th Sep 2020
Pranjal Kamra began Finology as a YouTube channel and grew to become a SEBI-registered investment advisory company.
From YoutTube channel to investment startup

finology

A payment and banking app for students

KhaaliJeb

The KhaaliJeb team

KhaaliJeb is a UPI-based payment, banking, and discounts app that lets users send and receive money, recharge, and pay merchants.


Making food snacks clean and healthy

Matrix moments

Shashank Mehta, Founder, The Whole Truth in conversation with Sanjot Malhi, Director at Matrix Partners India

Shashank Mehta, Founder of The Whole Truth, talks about building a health food brand through consumer trust and transparency.


Cleantech startups for a green India

clean energy startup

Image Source: Shutterstock

As India moves towards renewable energy, these startups provide innovative solutions to contribute to India’s clean energy goal.


Exploring the human mind through short stories

Nisha Susan

Journalist and author Nisha Susan

Acclaimed journalist Nisha Susan speaks about her debut collection of short stories, female friendships, and her work.


Reviving traditional Indian games

Toys

Representational image (Picture courtesy: Shutterstock)

From spinning tops to pallankuzhi, these four women entrepreneurs are helping children learn through traditional Indian games.


