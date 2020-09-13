How this law graduate founded a financial education startup

Pranjal Kamra began Finology as a YouTube channel and grew to become a SEBI-registered investment advisory company.





The KhaaliJeb team

KhaaliJeb is a UPI-based payment, banking, and discounts app that lets users send and receive money, recharge, and pay merchants.





Shashank Mehta, Founder, The Whole Truth in conversation with Sanjot Malhi, Director at Matrix Partners India

Shashank Mehta, Founder of The Whole Truth, talks about building a health food brand through consumer trust and transparency.





Image Source: Shutterstock

As India moves towards renewable energy, these startups provide innovative solutions to contribute to India’s clean energy goal.





Journalist and author Nisha Susan

Acclaimed journalist Nisha Susan speaks about her debut collection of short stories, female friendships, and her work.





Representational image (Picture courtesy: Shutterstock)

From spinning tops to pallankuzhi, these four women entrepreneurs are helping children learn through traditional Indian games.





