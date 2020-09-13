How this law graduate founded a financial education startup
From YoutTube channel to investment startup
Pranjal Kamra began Finology as a YouTube channel and grew to become a SEBI-registered investment advisory company.
A payment and banking app for students
KhaaliJeb is a UPI-based payment, banking, and discounts app that lets users send and receive money, recharge, and pay merchants.
Making food snacks clean and healthy
Shashank Mehta, Founder of The Whole Truth, talks about building a health food brand through consumer trust and transparency.
Cleantech startups for a green India
As India moves towards renewable energy, these startups provide innovative solutions to contribute to India’s clean energy goal.
Exploring the human mind through short stories
Acclaimed journalist Nisha Susan speaks about her debut collection of short stories, female friendships, and her work.
Reviving traditional Indian games
From spinning tops to pallankuzhi, these four women entrepreneurs are helping children learn through traditional Indian games.
