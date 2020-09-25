Reliance Jio launches India's first in-flight internet service on 22 international airlines

Reliance Jio has partnered with AeroMobile (a subsidiary of Panasonic Avionics Corporation) to launch India's first in-flight internet service.





The service can be availed by JioPostpaid Plus users travelling abroad, and will let them stay connected with voice and data services "at affordable rates." Jio has partnered with 22 international flight carriers (full list below) for the service.

There are three data packs — Rs 499 for 250MB, Rs 699 for 500MB, and Rs 999 for 1GB. The in-flight packs will be valid for one full day or 24 hours starting from the first usage on board.

This announcement comes within two days of Reliance launching JioPostPaid Plus. "The in-flight services will be available to Indians when they travel abroad. Once the services are available in the Indian airspace, all Jio customers will have first access to them, so that they are connected even on flights within India," it said in a statement.

Reliance Jio has 400 million users.





Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio, said, “JioPostpaid Plus brings with it industry-defining and highest-quality user experience, and through our partnership with AeroMobile, we will now offer in-flight roaming services at an attractive price. We are delighted to bring this new service to our customers, who will be able to enjoy seamless, high-quality, and secure roaming at 20,000 feet.”





To avail the in-flight data packs, users will have to turn off the Airplane Mode 2. This will automatically connect their devices to the AeroMobile network. If their phone does not connect to the AeroMobile network automatically, users can go to ‘Carrier’ in their phone settings and manually select AeroMobile 4 as the network.





They have to also ensure that the Data Roaming is activated on their device. "Data and SMS services are available in all Airlines. However, voice services are available in select Airlines," Jio added.





List of Jio's partner airlines

Aer Lingus Air Serbia Alitalia Asiana Airlines Biman Bangladesh Airlines Cathay Pacific Egypt Air Emirates Etihad Airways Euro wings EVA Air Kuwait Airways Lufthansa Malaysia Airlines Malindo Air SAS Scandinavian Airlines Singapore Airlines SWISS Swiss TAP Air Portugal Turkish Airlines Uzbekistan Airways Virgin Atlantic





Kevin Rogers, CEO, AeroMobile, added in a statement,

“We are pleased to partner with Jio, and broaden the reach of our connectivity services across India. With the new in-flight roaming bundle, JioPostpaid Plus customers no longer need to worry about connectivity whilst travelling. This new market-leading proposition shows continued commitment to providing the very best service to customers.”