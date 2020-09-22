Reliance launches JioPostPaid Plus with free Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime subscriptions

In its latest push for OTT, Reliance Jio has unveiled an all-new offering that bundles 4G data with free Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions.





JioPostPaid Plus is available at a starting price of Rs 399 and goes up to Rs 1,499. "The main objective of the newly launched JioPostPaid Plus is to provide superior services across connectivity, entertainment, and experience," Reliance said in a statement.





PostPaid Plus, which will be available from September 24, is a four-tier offering:





a) Entertainment Plus (free OTT subscriptions, Jio apps with 650+ live TV channels, movies, music, and media content)





b) Features Plus (subscription at Rs 250 per connection, data rollover up to 500 GB, WiFi calling in India and abroad)





c) International Plus (in-flight connectivity for Indians travelling abroad, free international roaming in the US and UAE, ISD calling starting at 50 paisa per minute, India calling at Re 1 per minute)





d) Experience Plus (free home delivery and activation of PostPaid Plus SIM, premium call centre service, the option to continue with the same credit limit on Jio)

Photo: Reliance Jio





Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio, said in a statement: “After having earned the trust of close to 400 million satisfied customers in the prepaid category, we want to extend our customer obsession to the postpaid category. JioPostPaid Plus has been intricately designed keeping in mind the needs of every customer. It accounts the need for dependable and high-quality connectivity, limitless premium entertainment, seamless and affordable international roaming, innovative features and customer experience. We have tried to design a gold standard service experience and we hope that every postpaid user in India will make full use of it.”

JioPostPaid Plus comes at a time when Reliance has upped the ante on OTT offerings. Prior to this, it launched bundled offerings on JioFiber, its high-speed home broadband service, which connects over 100 million Indian homes in a year.

Earlier in 2020, Reliance also announced JioTV+ for integrated OTT content. JioTV+ is available to JioFiber users through the Jio Set-Top-Box that lets them escape the hassle of multiple logins by bundling more than 12 OTT apps through a single access log-in.





"For decades, TV content has been broadcast-dependent without any interactivity. With JioFiber, we have reimagined this experience and brought interactivity to TV. We believe that two-way communication is the future of TV consumption," Ambani added.